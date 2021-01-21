I Spent Hours Looking for the Best Hair Ties on the Internet—Here’s What I Found

And they really are the real deal. Burlybands' hair ties are the only ones I've tried that are capable of keeping my thick hair in place for hours through sweaty workouts, long walks in windy weather, and even a night of sleep when I forgot to take them out before I went to bed. I've had them for close to eight months now, and they've kept the same stretch from day one, even through my bad habit of pulling them when I'm stressed. They're so good that I've since gone back to buy more, and I've even gotten my mom and sister hooked—my mom asked if I could bring some back for her the next time I'm home, and my sister already stole three of mine.