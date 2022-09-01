I Swear by This Conditioner That Repaired My Dry, Sun-Damaged Hair

I saw results after my first use.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner
Photo: briogeohair.com

This summer, I took a very lax approach to my beauty routines, and my hair paid the price. I've probably spent more time outdoors this summer than any other, but it never even occurred to me to shield my hair while in the sun. Studies have warned that chronic exposure to UVA and UVB rays can wreak havoc on your hair's cuticle over time, and I saw firsthand that my lack of hair care this summer led to split ends, breakage, frizz, and brittle texture.

After scouring the web in search of a conditioner gentle enough for everyday use but strong enough to restore my mane to its original glory, I found Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner. At $39 for a 16-ounce bottle, I was skeptical about the price tag, but after realizing that it had a 95 percent naturally derived formula and was from a BIPOC-owned brand, I knew I wanted to put it to the test.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner
briogeohair.com

To buy: $39; Briogeo.com.

The Briogeo conditioner is formulated with nourishing ingredients, giving it its mending capabilities. Micro-encapsulated argan oil allows for deeper penetration to repair, while antioxidant-packed algae extract gives hair a thicker feel and look, and panthenol and rosehip oil restore moisture and elasticity to stressed tresses. The formula works on just about all hair types, too: In addition to those who have straight, wavy, curly, or coily hair, people with color-treated, relaxed, or chemically-treated hair can also safely use it. It's also protein-free, which I appreciate since the overuse of protein can damage hair in a way similar to what I was trying to fix.

To reinvigorate my unruly, fine, wavy hair, I worked the conditioner into my hair routine, which includes daily washing. I was pleasantly surprised by the effects after just one use, and with continued use over the last month and a half, I've reaped the benefits. My hair now feels softer and silkier than it has in a long time, and my frizz is much more tamed. I no longer have to use my leave-in conditioner or hair oils when air drying my waves, either.

Despite the fact that it's $39 a bottle, I will definitely be repurchasing this conditioner. The way it restored softness and moisture to my hair has made it a staple in my shower. And I'm not the only fan—with dozens of five-star reviews, shoppers are also swayed by the powerful effects of this conditioner. One reviewer even dubbed it a "superhero" product considering its delightful scent, mostly natural formula, and effective results.

If you're struggling with dullness, dryness, and damage to your hair, you'll find healthy strands within reach with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
woman with long, dark hair applying lotion to her face
Shea Butter Is the Miracle Ingredient Your Skin and Hair Need—Here's How to Use It
Shot of a young woman washing her hair with shampoo in the shower at home
The 9 Best Shampoos for Every Hair Type and Concern
Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield
8 Best Anti-Frizz Hair Products for Humid Days
Woman preparing rice water on table
Ask a Beauty Editor: Can Rice Water Really Give You Longer Hair?
sweat proof makeup
I Put Sweatproof Makeup to the Test—These Were the Ones That Actually Worked
lash serum
Do Lash Growth Serums Really Work? Here's What You Need to Know
bleached hair
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Fix Damaged Hair Caused by Bleaching
how-to-make-hair-grow-faster: woman with long hair
Yes, You Can Actually Make Your Hair Grow Faster—Here's How
briogeo's new Superfoods Banana + Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray
This New Lightweight Texture Spray Gives Me Beach Waves Without Any Hot Tools
SQUALANE + ZINC SHEER MINERAL SUNSCREEN
I've Noticed Clearer Skin and a Smoother Complexion Since Switching to This Mineral-Based Sunscreen
Glimmr Lash Serum
Shoppers Call This Lash Serum 'Magic' After Seeing Results in 'Only a Week'
Portrait of freckled young woman with curly red hair
I Tried the Curly Girl Method on My Wavy Hair, and I'm Never Going Back
Black woman staring at camera, touching naturally curly hair at beach
How to Fix Damaged Hair—6 Easy Tips to Try at Home
Afro american woman in bathrobe spending morning in bathroom
Derms Say Retinol Body Lotions Are the Key To Smoother, Firmer Skin—These Are the 10 Best
Moroccanoil hair mask
6 Hair Masks to Revive Dry, Damaged Hair
Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm
The 9 Best Facial Cleansers for All Skin Types