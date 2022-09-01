I Swear by This Conditioner That Repaired My Dry, Sun-Damaged Hair

This summer, I took a very lax approach to my beauty routines, and my hair paid the price. I've probably spent more time outdoors this summer than any other, but it never even occurred to me to shield my hair while in the sun. Studies have warned that chronic exposure to UVA and UVB rays can wreak havoc on your hair's cuticle over time, and I saw firsthand that my lack of hair care this summer led to split ends, breakage, frizz, and brittle texture.

After scouring the web in search of a conditioner gentle enough for everyday use but strong enough to restore my mane to its original glory, I found Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner. At $39 for a 16-ounce bottle, I was skeptical about the price tag, but after realizing that it had a 95 percent naturally derived formula and was from a BIPOC-owned brand, I knew I wanted to put it to the test.

To buy: $39; Briogeo.com.

The Briogeo conditioner is formulated with nourishing ingredients, giving it its mending capabilities. Micro-encapsulated argan oil allows for deeper penetration to repair, while antioxidant-packed algae extract gives hair a thicker feel and look, and panthenol and rosehip oil restore moisture and elasticity to stressed tresses. The formula works on just about all hair types, too: In addition to those who have straight, wavy, curly, or coily hair, people with color-treated, relaxed, or chemically-treated hair can also safely use it. It's also protein-free, which I appreciate since the overuse of protein can damage hair in a way similar to what I was trying to fix.

To reinvigorate my unruly, fine, wavy hair, I worked the conditioner into my hair routine, which includes daily washing. I was pleasantly surprised by the effects after just one use, and with continued use over the last month and a half, I've reaped the benefits. My hair now feels softer and silkier than it has in a long time, and my frizz is much more tamed. I no longer have to use my leave-in conditioner or hair oils when air drying my waves, either.

Despite the fact that it's $39 a bottle, I will definitely be repurchasing this conditioner. The way it restored softness and moisture to my hair has made it a staple in my shower. And I'm not the only fan—with dozens of five-star reviews, shoppers are also swayed by the powerful effects of this conditioner. One reviewer even dubbed it a "superhero" product considering its delightful scent, mostly natural formula, and effective results.

If you're struggling with dullness, dryness, and damage to your hair, you'll find healthy strands within reach with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner.