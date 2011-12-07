Easy Buns and Braided Hairstyles

The beauty of these versatile, easy-to-do hairstyles? They work equally well for parties and the everyday. Even better: As elegant as they look, they take only minutes. “These styles were designed to be done by anyone,” says New York City stylist Erika Wightman. And, she adds, they’re not meant to be done perfectly: “A little messy can be fun.” (In this story: Hair, Erika Wightman. Makeup, Melissa Silver.)