Easy Buns and Braided Hairstyles
The Braided Bun
The surprise of this chic style? You need to do little more than braid your hair. It works best with naturally curly hair, or begin by curling straight hair.
Click here for the step-by-step Braided Bun how-to.
The Knot Up-Do
To create this messy bun, you actually knot and tie your hair.
Click here for the step-by-step Knot Up-Do how-to.
The Topsy Tail
Upgrade your ponytail with this fancier, rolled version.
Click here for the step-by-step Topsy Tail how-to.
The Easy French Twist
The French twist is a sophisticated classic. This take on it is a bit looser and messier, so it feels more casual and less sleek.
Click here for the step-by-step Easy French Twist how-to.
The Side French Braid Bun
A French braid is the basis for this fun, deceptively simple look.
Click here for the step-by-step Side French Braid Bun how-to.