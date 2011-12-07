Easy Buns and Braided Hairstyles

By Maura Fritz
Updated November 06, 2017
James Westman
The beauty of these versatile, easy-to-do hairstyles?  They work equally well for parties and the everyday. Even better: As elegant as they look, they take only minutes. “These styles were designed to be done by anyone,” says New York City stylist Erika Wightman. And, she adds, they’re not meant to be done perfectly: “A little messy can be fun.” (In this story: Hair, Erika Wightman. Makeup, Melissa Silver.)
The Braided Bun

The surprise of this chic style? You need to do little more than braid your hair. It works best with naturally curly hair, or begin by curling straight hair.

Click here for the step-by-step Braided Bun how-to.

The Knot Up-Do

To create this messy bun, you actually knot and tie your hair.

Click here for the step-by-step Knot Up-Do how-to.

The Topsy Tail

Upgrade your ponytail with this fancier, rolled version.

Click here for the step-by-step Topsy Tail how-to.

The Easy French Twist

The French twist is a sophisticated classic. This take on it is a bit looser and messier, so it feels more casual and less sleek.

Click here for the step-by-step Easy French Twist how-to.

The Side French Braid Bun

A French braid is the basis for this fun, deceptively simple look.

Click here for the step-by-step Side French Braid Bun how-to.

