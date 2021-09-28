This Shampoo and Conditioner Is the Best-Kept Secret for Thinning Hair—We Asked an Expert How It Works
If you've ever noticed hair strands in your shower drain or counted how many were in your hairbrush, you're not alone. "Approximately 40 to 50 percent of women will experience some type of hair loss or hair thinning by the time they are 40," Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City tells Real Simple. She adds that hair loss occurs when "something has happened to stop the hair from growing. This can be genetic, certain drugs being taken, an immune system disturbance, [or when] hair products [are] overused [or] misused." Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found an everyday solution that boosts the appearance of fuller-looking hair.
Boldify's Hair Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner is designed to hydrate your hair, restore its strength, and prevent strands from falling out. One of the main ingredients is biotin, which "is important for energy production and known to improve hair health," explains Dr. Jaliman. It works alongside aloe vera, rosemary extract, and sage to fight baldness, remove excess oils to unclog hair follicles, and stimulate the roots for healthier growth. Best of all, the set is made without harmful chemicals such as sulfates and parabens, and is gentle enough for dyed hair.
Don't just take it from us, though: Thousands of Amazon shoppers loved the results so much, they gave the shampoo and conditioner a five-star rating. "I have been using it for about six months and I am seeing significant hair growth in the back of my head—even my family and friends have noticed it," one reviewer said. "I had tried several other shampoos with no result but this one has worked for me the best."
A second shopper shared: "I am shedding hair like crazy due to hormonal changes. I have been using this shampoo for over a week and I have already noticed a change. About half the amount is shedding. My hair feels thicker, healthier, and actually heavier on my head!"
Reviving your hair takes time, but finding the right shampoo and conditioner can make all the difference. Shop the Boldify Hair Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner from Amazon below to start your hair care journey off on the right track.