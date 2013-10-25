How to Do Elegant Curls

By Real Simple
Updated December 03, 2013
Kate Bryan
Soft, loose waves and curls are at the heart of this ’60s-inspired ’do. “This is a really glamorous style,” says hairstylist Kate Bryan. “Flattering and feminine but still really simple. Since it’s off your face, once it’s styled you can forget about it—you don’t need to mess with it.” If you don’t have natural curls, start by creating them with hot rollers or a curling iron with a 1.25-inch barrel. (If you need a refresher, see Bryan’s video tutorials on how to curl hair with hot rollers or how to use a curling iron.) Hair should be clean, but if you need a little texture, spray dry shampoo throughout, and run your fingers through your hair to distribute it. If you have to curl your hair, allow up to 45 minutes for this style.Read on for the step-by-step how-tos, or click here to see the video tutorial for Elegant Curls.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Step 1

Kate Bryan

Beginning with your hair curled and free of any rollers or pins you may have used, tease it at the crown with the fine-tooth end of a comb. (For the technique, see Bryan’s video tutorial on how to tease hair.)

2 of 6

Step 2

Kate Bryan

Tease the sides of your hair too, to create a lot of volume, then comb through the teased hair lightly just to smooth and soften it.

3 of 6

Step 3

Kate Bryan

Separate out a wide section of hair from the top center of your head. Making sure it retains its volume, lightly secure it with two bobby pins.

4 of 6

Step 4

Kate Bryan

Pull a section of hair from underneath the pinned section.

5 of 6

Step 5

Kate Bryan

Pull the section of hair across the pins to cover them, then slip in a small hairpin vertically on the opposite side to secure.

6 of 6

Step 6

Kate Bryan

Lightly spritz the style with hair spray to hold it.

By Real Simple