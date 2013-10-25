How to Do Elegant Curls
Step 1
Beginning with your hair curled and free of any rollers or pins you may have used, tease it at the crown with the fine-tooth end of a comb. (For the technique, see Bryan’s video tutorial on how to tease hair.)
Step 2
Tease the sides of your hair too, to create a lot of volume, then comb through the teased hair lightly just to smooth and soften it.
Step 3
Separate out a wide section of hair from the top center of your head. Making sure it retains its volume, lightly secure it with two bobby pins.
Step 4
Pull a section of hair from underneath the pinned section.
Step 5
Pull the section of hair across the pins to cover them, then slip in a small hairpin vertically on the opposite side to secure.
Step 6
Lightly spritz the style with hair spray to hold it.
