How to Do Elegant Curls

Soft, loose waves and curls are at the heart of this ’60s-inspired ’do. “This is a really glamorous style,” says hairstylist Kate Bryan. “Flattering and feminine but still really simple. Since it’s off your face, once it’s styled you can forget about it—you don’t need to mess with it.” If you don’t have natural curls, start by creating them with hot rollers or a curling iron with a 1.25-inch barrel. (If you need a refresher, see Bryan’s video tutorials on how to curl hair with hot rollers or how to use a curling iron.) Hair should be clean, but if you need a little texture, spray dry shampoo throughout, and run your fingers through your hair to distribute it. If you have to curl your hair, allow up to 45 minutes for this style.Read on for the step-by-step how-tos, or click here to see the video tutorial for Elegant Curls.