5 Fresh Spring Haircuts to Try This Season

If you're anything like us, there's nothing like a change in seasons to inspire a fresh new hairstyle. And this spring, it's all about keeping it easy and embracing your natural texture and hair type. "In today's environment, people are requesting low-maintenance looks that are simple to care for and style at home. They are all chic cuts that require minimal or no heat styling, which also improves the health of the hair," explains Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. That being said, people are also craving a change. "2021 is the year of style resurrection, and we'll be seeing a lot of people step outside of their comfort zone with strong, bold cuts. People are ready to get into the salon and cut away the old and embrace the new," says Holly Dear, hairstylist and owner of Dear Clark Salon in Dallas. Ahead, five cuts that will be super trendy this spring.