5 Fresh Spring Haircuts to Try This Season
Forget spring cleaning, spring snipping is where it’s at.
If you're anything like us, there's nothing like a change in seasons to inspire a fresh new hairstyle. And this spring, it's all about keeping it easy and embracing your natural texture and hair type. "In today's environment, people are requesting low-maintenance looks that are simple to care for and style at home. They are all chic cuts that require minimal or no heat styling, which also improves the health of the hair," explains Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. That being said, people are also craving a change. "2021 is the year of style resurrection, and we'll be seeing a lot of people step outside of their comfort zone with strong, bold cuts. People are ready to get into the salon and cut away the old and embrace the new," says Holly Dear, hairstylist and owner of Dear Clark Salon in Dallas. Ahead, five cuts that will be super trendy this spring.
Rounded layers coupled with springy natural curls make for a beautifully voluminous style, says Abramite. It’s especially great for those with corkscrew-shaped curls, notes Dear. She recommends asking your stylist for rounded layers and fringe, utilizing the Deva cut technique, a distinct hair-cutting methodology for curled hair. As with any curly style, the products you use at home also matter. Dear suggests recommending a curl cream or foam while hair is still wet, scrunching it in to help fight frizz and define the curl.
Pixies have been big for a while, but this spring they’ve taken on a more grown out, slightly longer length. “It’s a short cropped haircut, that hugs the shape of the head with textured bangs that have the feeling of short hair, but is a bit shaggier,” explains Abramite. To that point, it’s great if you want to try a shorter length, but still want to feel like your hair isn’t completely short. She adds that it works great on both fine and straight and wavy or curly hair. Ask your stylist for a long shaggy pixie cut with bangs that doesn’t expose the ears.
Tired of layers? Single-length, clean, crisp shapes are big this spring, and the absence of layers actually creates thicker-looking hair, says Abramite. The other nice thing: You can score this look on any length, whether it’s a shorter bob that hits at the collarbone or hangs longer down your back. Ask for a one-length cut with blunt ends; to style, add a little bit of mousse on damp hair and let it air-dry for extra fullness, Abramite suggests.
Abramite says this look is great for those with naturally wavy textures with medium density. It’s ideal for an easy, low-maintenance look, since all you have to do is mist damp hair with a sea salt spray to play up and coax out your natural texture, and it looks great air-dried, she adds. Ask your stylist for short to medium layers that begin around the cheekbones and soft, feathered ends. Like the one-length cut, this is easily achieved on any length hair, adding lots of movement if you have long hair, but also adding visual interest to shorter cuts.
If you’ve been on the fence about fringe, try this more subtle, much more versatile, and currently very trendy bangs. “These are cut to be shorter in the center, with longer lengths on the sides,” says Abramite. She adds that they can be added to pretty much any haircut; they look especially great with the aforementioned shaggy layers. They work well on all hair textures, though are especially flattering on thicker, wavier textures. Ideally, they should start around the same length as the tip of your nose and gradually angle down to reach the same height as your lips. For a fun, retro, '70s vibe, Abramite suggests pairing them with a middle part and round-brushing them while blow-drying so that they swoop backward.