The 10 Best Shower Filters to Fix Dry Skin and Dull Hair, According to Reviews

If you've ever noticed your skin feeling super dry and itchy after a shower, there's a good chance that your tap water could be the culprit. Many homes have tap water that contains minerals and chlorine that can be drying (just like how chlorine from a swimming pool can dry out your hair and skin). And since impurities in your shower water can form a film on your body, they can also make it hard to lather up and feel clean, even after some intense scrubbing.

This residue "causes your pores to clog up, which, in turn, can lead to acne and exacerbate skin conditions like eczema and dermatitis," Tess Mauricio, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, previously told Real Simple. "You may notice your hair lose its color and not look as shiny with long-term use [of hard water]."

While it may seem like something you can't easily fix, you can: Thousands of shoppers use shower filters to improve their skin and hair. Depending on the type, shower filters are affordable devices that either replace your entire showerhead or attach right behind your existing one to soften hard water and remove its impurities (think: chlorine, lead, dirt, and odor).

These are the best shower filters you can buy for healthy skin and hair in 2021:

Many customers swear that they immediately notice a difference in their hair and skin after installing shower filters. If you're still wondering if shower filters are worth it, here's what one reviewer had to say:

"My hair is bouncy and healthy again, and my skin doesn't feel tight after showering anymore," one shopper wrote of the AquaBliss shower filter after one use. "My daughter had similar results, and her dry skin has cleared up and my dandruff is gone."