The 10 Best Shower Filters to Fix Dry Skin and Dull Hair, According to Reviews
These best-selling options on Amazon remove chlorine and other impurities from water.
If you've ever noticed your skin feeling super dry and itchy after a shower, there's a good chance that your tap water could be the culprit. Many homes have tap water that contains minerals and chlorine that can be drying (just like how chlorine from a swimming pool can dry out your hair and skin). And since impurities in your shower water can form a film on your body, they can also make it hard to lather up and feel clean, even after some intense scrubbing.
This residue "causes your pores to clog up, which, in turn, can lead to acne and exacerbate skin conditions like eczema and dermatitis," Tess Mauricio, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, previously told Real Simple. "You may notice your hair lose its color and not look as shiny with long-term use [of hard water]."
While it may seem like something you can't easily fix, you can: Thousands of shoppers use shower filters to improve their skin and hair. Depending on the type, shower filters are affordable devices that either replace your entire showerhead or attach right behind your existing one to soften hard water and remove its impurities (think: chlorine, lead, dirt, and odor).
These are the best shower filters you can buy for healthy skin and hair in 2021:
- Best Overall: AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter
- Best Value: BWDM 15-Stage Shower Filter
- Best Rainfall Option: AquaHomeGroup Luxury Filtered Shower Head Set
- Best to Use With Your Own Shower Head: Aquasana Deluxe Shower Water Filter System
- Best for Handheld Shower Heads: Kohler Aquifer Shower Water Filtration System
- Best Wall-Mounted Option: Culligan WSH-C125 Filtered Shower Head
- Best Handheld Option: Sprite HE7-CM Handheld Pure 7-Setting Shower Filter
- Best Inline Option: Culligan ISH-100 Inline Showerhead Filter
- Best Vitamin C Option: Dominow Vitamin C Filter Shower Head
- Best KDF Option: CraterAquaSystems 15 Stages Shower Water Filter
Many customers swear that they immediately notice a difference in their hair and skin after installing shower filters. If you're still wondering if shower filters are worth it, here's what one reviewer had to say:
"My hair is bouncy and healthy again, and my skin doesn't feel tight after showering anymore," one shopper wrote of the AquaBliss shower filter after one use. "My daughter had similar results, and her dry skin has cleared up and my dandruff is gone."
Keep reading to learn more about each of the best shower filters, according to thousands of reviews.
Best Overall: AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter
Amazon shoppers are so obsessed with this best-selling shower filter from AquaBliss that it’s earned an average 4.5-star rating from over 23,000 (!) customers. It features a 12-stage filter where some layers, including an activated carbon layer, work to remove chlorine, dirt, and other impurities, while others add vitamins and minerals (like vitamin C) to the water. “When I took a shower, there was absolutely no chlorine smell,” wrote one reviewer. “After just two showers, my hair felt softer and my skin was not so dry.” Plus, it’s designed to fit all shower types. Reviewers say it’s easy to install—you don’t even need any tools to attach it to your shower head.
Best Value: BWDM 15-Stage Shower Filter
At just $21, this shower filter from BWDM is perfect if you’re looking to try one out for the first time without breaking the bank. It has a 15-stage filter that’ll last between four and six months. After that, replacement cartridges are available for $13. “With the first shower I could see a difference in my skin. It didn’t have its usual, dry look and feel, even though I didn’t put on lotion right after my shower,” one reviewer said. “I am so impressed with the shine and texture of my hair now! It is all around more manageable and attractive. I didn’t realize how much the chemicals in our water [were] weighing down and dulling my hair.”
Best Rainfall Option: AquaHomeGroup Luxury Filtered Shower Head Set
If you’re looking for a quality shower head that comes with a built-in filter, opt for this set from AquaHomeGroup. Its multiple parts—a traditional filter to purify water, a cartridge to add vitamins C and E, and a rainfall showerhead to mimic a fancy hotel—work together to create a luxurious shower experience right in your bathroom. “This filter has made my water so much softer and that pesky chlorine smell is totally gone when I turn up the heat in my shower,” wrote one shopper. “I honestly think I’m breaking out less because of this filter.” Bonus: The set also comes with five shower caps (you never know when you’ll need them) and some Teflon tape in case there are any leaks or drips.
Best to Use With Your Own Shower Head: Aquasana Deluxe Shower Water Filter System
Aquasana is a trusted brand when it comes to water filtration, and its shower filter lives up to those standards. It helps reduce the amount of chemicals and chlorines when you wash your hair and skin. Since it has a vertical design, it won’t add too much length to the shower head you already use (and therefore won’t mess up your water stream). “This has been a game-changer!” raved one reviewer. “My scalp feels so much better and I notice that I require less shower gel to get a good lather going.”
Best for Handheld Shower Heads: Kohler Aquifer Shower Water Filtration System
Thanks to its super slim design, this shower filter from Kohler is best for people with handheld shower heads who wish to add filtration. The filter attaches to the shower valve on the wall (instead of on the shower head), so you don’t have to carry extra weight directly in your hand. Amazon reviewers say their hair noticeably improved in just a few days and didn’t notice much of an effect on water flow. “I’ve had shower filters before but they always slowed down water flow too much to keep, but this does the job and doesn’t slow the flow,” wrote another shopper.
Best Wall-Mounted Option: Culligan WSH-C125 Filtered Shower Head
This no-frills shower filter comes with its own shower head attached, so you don’t have to worry about the one you already have not fitting correctly. The filter cartridge will catch impurities in your water, but what really sets this option apart is that the shower head itself has five different spray settings (including a massaging one!) for ultimate comfort. It even comes with a reminder sticker so you can remember when it’s time to change the filter. “The skin on my face isn’t as dry and I’m already using less moisturizer post-shower,” wrote one reviewer. “The water pressure is amazing. I actually feel clean when I get out of my shower.”
Best Handheld Option: Sprite HE7-CM Handheld Pure 7-Setting Shower Filter
With seven different spray settings ranging from power mist to full massage, this handheld option with a filter can completely replace your current shower head. Its replaceable filter cartridges last for up to three months or 5,000 gallons of water. “I originally bought this shower head and filter to give my hair and skin a break from the hard, chlorine city water,” one shopper wrote. “My hair is less dry and my skin is definitely softer.” Reviewers also loved the hose length, especially when it comes to getting little ones clean: “The hose is long enough that you could use it while giving [a] baby or a puppy a bath comfortably,” another person wrote. “It reaches to the bottom of the tub easily without having to dangle.”
Best Inline Option: Culligan ISH-100 Inline Showerhead Filter
Great for wall-mounted shower heads, this filter from Culligan will reduce the amount of chlorine, sulfur odor, and scale in your water by 97 percent, so there will be way less gunk to irritate your skin or stick on your body. Thanks to its inline design, the shower filter can be used with nearly any type of shower head without taking up much extra space. “I have had my shower filter for about two weeks and I love it,” wrote one reviewer. “It has help[ed] clear my dry skin and made my hair so soft.” Other reviewers say it even prevents hard water from irritating their sensitive eyes.
Best Vitamin C Option: Dominow Vitamin C Filter Shower Head
While there are other shower filters that also infuse vitamin C into the water, this handheld one from Dominow stands out because it adds a soothing citrus scent, too. In total, it comes with three lemon balms to add the scent that reviewers call “fresh and pleasant.” Besides the aromatherapy aspect, it’ll neutralize bad smells and remove contaminants like chloramine and heavy metals like lead. “I recently moved to an area with very hard water and have been looking for something because it has really taken a toll on my hair,” wrote one customer. “After my first use I could already tell the difference in my skin and hair.”
Best KDF Option: CraterAquaSystems 15 Stages Shower Water Filter
Even though it looks just like many of the other options on this list, CraterAquaSystem’s shower filter takes water purification to the next level with its KDF-55 layer. Kinetic Degradation Fluxion (KDF) is a process that kills bacteria and removes chlorine in a non-toxic way. “This little gadget has made taking a shower a lot more enjoyable,” said a shopper. “I have found that right away my hair was more responsive to my shampoo and products for frizzy [hair] were working much better. I also noticed when I went to dry off that awful inch on my skin was 95 percent better.”