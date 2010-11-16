The 8 Best Hair Sprays

By Sarah Smith
Updated March 10, 2015
Of 65 new formulas tried, these provided great hold without giving hair a shellacking.
Best Overall

Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Finishing Spray
With gingerroot to moisturize and polish strands, this extra-fine spray holds every hair type—fine, thick, even curly—and never leaves styles sticky, crunchy, or stiff.

To buy: $21, amazon.com.

Best Strong Hold

Aveda Controlforce Firm Hold Hair Spray
This fast-drying, long-lasting mist keeps ponytails, chignons, and buns from budging for hours. A natural corn derivative prevents flaking, and the rose, bergamot, and lavender scent is a plus.

To buy: $34, amazon.com.

Best Flexible Hold

Herbal Essences Tousle Me Softly Hairspray
Testers loved that they could still run their fingers through their hair after applying this violet-scented spritz. Its featherweight setting power is perfect for delicate waves and curls.

To buy: $4.50 at drugstores and amazon.com.

Best Shine Booster

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray
Argan oil, packed with vitamin E, gives this aerosol its high gleam factor. The spray left dull ends glossy without making hair look slick or weighing it down.

To buy: $21, moroccanoil.com for salons, amazon.com, and nordstrom.com.

Best for Damaged Hair

Kérastase Double Force Controle Ultime
A spritz of this ceramide-rich lacquer actually coats and fortifies brittle strands. Unlike other drying sprays, this left hair springy (not strawlike), even after a week of daily use.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Best Antifrizz

Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray
Its fruit waxes and bamboo extracts surround individual strands, shielding them from moisture and wet weather. Result: Testers’ hair didn’t fuzz up, even on the dampest of days.

To buy: $7 at drugstores and walmart.com.

Best for Travel

Sebastian Re-Shaper Hairspray
Despite its tiny size (yes, it will get through security), this petite product expels an ample mist of strong-hold spray to anchor a style in place throughout any journey.

To buy: $5, sebastianprofessional.com for salons and ulta.com.

Pros’ Pick

L’OrÃ©al Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray
It’s every runway stylist’s must-have, and with good reason. The cult classic weathers outfit changes, sweat, and multiple stylings with a microfine mist that you can apply—and reapply—without buildup. And after all that, it still brushes out easily.

To buy: $13 at drugstores and amazon.com.

