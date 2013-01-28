These Are the 8 Best Oils for Every Single Hair Type
Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oil Serum
This oil-in-serum is blended together from four precious hair oils—maize, procaxi, argan, and carmelia—to add shine and help prevent breakage on brittle ends. It doesn’t hurt that the bottle looks mighty good on your vanity.
To buy: $50, sephora.com.
Moroccanoil Treatment
Even the thickest of curls are tamed with just one application of Moroccanoil’s cult-famous treatment, and yet it won’t weigh down hair that’s finer in texture (thanks to its water-like consistency).
To buy: $34, sephora.com.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Consider this the golden elixir for your hair. It’s rich in oils and extracts (like argan oil, jasmine oil, barley extract, and edelweiss flower extract) to defend your hair against UV rays and environmental pollutants. If your hair is on the longer end, the detangling factor is a huge bonus.
To buy: $56, dermstore.com.
Kenra Professional Moisturizing Oil
This lightweight, hydrating oil blend will leave your strands feeling so silky that you won’t be able to stop touching it. The multi-purpose formula is perfect for adding moisture as a treatment, thermal protection as a styler, or an extra boost of shine as a finisher.
To buy: $18, ulta.com.
Ouai Hair Oil
This hair oil smells so good, you'll feel like you've been transported to a Parisian flower paradise whenever you use it. It includes a mixture of African galanga, ama oil, and Asian borage oils to keep color from fading and protect hair from heat damage, while notes of violet, gardenia, ylang ylang, and white musk add an aromatherapy element.
To buy: $28, sephora.com.
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
If you deal with a lot of flyaways and split ends, turn to this bonding oil for smoothing down strays and strengthening your ends. The formula is inspired by Korean fermented ingredients to help with absorption, and is rich in anti-aging compounds, like beta-carotene, vitamins D, C, E, and essential fatty acids, to protect and nourish hair.
To buy: $28, sephora.com.
Rahua Elixir Daily Drops
A favorite for green beauty lovers, Rahua’s oil is harvested entirely from the Amazon rainforest with sustainability at the forefront. Their daily drops strengthen and restore hair while its antibacterial properties help balance the scalp, all without the inclusion of parabens or sulfates.
To buy: $105, sephora.com.
Uma Intensely Nourishing Hair Oil
Trying to grow your hair out? Take a cue from the royals in ancient India, who maintained their precious manes with a cocktail of vibrant botanicals, blended in accordance with traditional ayurvedic principles. Uma’s hair oil uses the same concept in this hair oil, which is loaded with clarifying extracts of grapefruit and lemon to replenish strands from root to tip.
To buy: $70, amazon.com.