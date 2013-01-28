Hair oils might not sound like an inherently alluring beauty item—I mean, who wants oily hair? But this strand staple is one of the most misconstrued products in the hair world. Contrary to their implication, hair oils don’t grease up your scalp. When applied properly, they can hydrate as a leave-in conditioner, tone down frizz, mend split ends, and give your locks a glossy finish. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite light, multi-faceted hair oils that do everything but render your hair into an oil slick.