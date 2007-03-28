A Guide to Beauty-Product Labels

What it means: The maker has conducted some testing of the product in a clinical setting, like a lab.

What it doesn't mean: That anything significant has been “proven.”

Best for: Someone willing to do her own researching of independent data about ingredients.







Hypoallergenic

What it means: The product has a low chance of causing allergies.

What it doesn't mean: It has been tested for all allergies. “There’s no way to prove it won’t cause a reaction in some people,” says Howard Murad, a Los Angeles dermatologist.

Best for: People with sensitive skin or a history of allergic reactions.





Broad Spectrum

What it means: Found on sunscreens, it tells you the product protects against both ultraviolet A and B rays.

What it doesn't mean: That you’re fully covered. No matter what the label says, no sunscreen blocks out all harmful rays.

Best for: Everyone. Broad spectrum is the best protection available.





Brightening

What it means: The product contains temporary brighteners, like mica, or ingredients that help even out skin tone.

What it doesn't mean: Lightening, a term regulated by the FDA. A cream can’t claim it will “lighten” the skin or dark spots unless it contains the chemical hydroquinone.

Best for: People with mildly uneven skin tone.