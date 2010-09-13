7 Great New Beauty Buys
For Smoother Skin
StriVectin-SD Instant Retexturizing Scrub gently polishes skin with sugar and jojoba beads, while oat bran extracts and sunflower oils soothe dryness. Massage onto wet face and neck, and rinse—it’s gentle enough to use two to three times a week.
To buy: $45, strivectin.com.
For an Even Complexion
After washing your face, run a cotton ball soaked in Kiehl’s Photo-Age Corrector Activated Toner over skin. Its milky formula, packed with vitamin C, helps minimize redness and fade discoloration. Plus, it’s gentle enough for all skin types.
To buy: $26, kiehls.com.
For Preventing Blemishes
REN ClearCalm 3 Anti-Acne Treatment Mask, an oil-absorbing French clay paste, fights bacteria and treats acne with sulfur and salicylic acid, but won’t dry out skin. Apply it to a clean face and leave on for 15 minutes, then rinse.
To buy: $45, sephora.com.
For Smoothing Coarse, Unruly Hair
After shampooing, apply Shu Uemura Shusu Sleek Hair Mask from roots to ends. Anti-oxidant-rich black cumin oil and omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids moisturize hair and restore damaged cuticles. Rinse after five to 10 minutes for sleeker strands.
To buy: $65, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.
For Supple Skin
A dropper full of Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Serum smoothed onto face and neck helps repair wrinkles and plumps slack skin thanks to its potent blend of four types of honey: Ouessant, thyme, clover, and royal jelly.
To buy: $140, nordstrom.com.
For All-Over Hydration
Neroli fruit, cactus flower, and pear extracts in WEN Fig Replenishing Treatment Mist repair dry skin and frizzy hair with healing antioxidants, like vitamins A, C, and E. Spritz onto strands, body, and face for a boost of moisture.
To buy: $32, chazdean.com.
For Alert-Looking Eyes
Rich in vitamin A, Dermalogica Age Smart Reversal Eye Complex minimizes fine lines, puffiness, and brightens dark circles with peptides, soy, and white tea. Gently dab onto the skin under your eyes using your ring finger.
To buy: $75, dermalogica.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month