9 Brilliant and Beautiful Finds

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Danny Kim
Form meets function in this roundup of clever finds.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Laundrea Dress

Danny Kim

Machine-washable crepe. Really! A curvy cowl-neck cocktail dress whose upkeep won’t take you to the cleaners.

To buy: $158, laundrea.com.

Featured January 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

End-Grain Butcher-Block Cutting Board

Danny Kim

Masterfully crafted, this hefty walnut cutting board (12 by 18 inches; 13 pounds) resists scars that can trap bacteria.

To buy: $150, brooklynbutcherblocks.com.

3 of 9

The Blend by Fred Segal

Danny Kim

An olfactory rainbow of sophisticated roll-on perfumes by Fred Segal. Superb solo or paired; combo suggestions included.

To buy: $150 for a set of 10, theblendfragrance.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

MAC Cosmetics Masterclass Brushes

Danny Kim

Velvety makeup brushes engineered for trouble spots (like the curve around your nostrils that needs concealer). Each sold separately.

To buy: $25 to $42 each, maccosmetics.com.

5 of 9

Mimot Studio Folding Canvas Tote With Carrier Straps

Danny Kim

Yo, yogis: Free up an arm with a leather-handled canvas tote that gives your mat a place to hang out and carts an ample load. Off duty, this sack collapses, tucks, and ties to store.

To buy: $60, mimotstudio.com.

6 of 9

Alexandra Boots by CC Corso Como

Danny Kim

Believe it or not, these boots were made for walking—thanks to hidden platforms, generous interior padding, and bendy soles.

To buy: $189, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Brendan Ravenhill Dustbin

Danny Kim

A trash can as smart as it is sleek. The powder-coated iron body holds a magnetic broom (yes, it’s included), and the swinging lid doubles as a dustpan.

To buy: $149, westelm.com.

8 of 9

Bridge Shredder

Danny Kim

This 10-inch paper shredder looks artful and mysterious on your desk and lets you ditch top-secret documents like a Bond villain. Battery-operated.

To buy: $60, neo-utility.com.

9 of 9

Enameled-Metal Prep Set in Red

Danny Kim

Five deliciously retro enameled mixing bowls, plus a matching colander, nest as one. Space-saving and charm-boosting.

To buy: $118, brookfarmgeneralstore.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco