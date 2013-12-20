9 Brilliant and Beautiful Finds
Laundrea Dress
Machine-washable crepe. Really! A curvy cowl-neck cocktail dress whose upkeep won’t take you to the cleaners.
To buy: $158, laundrea.com.
Featured January 2014
End-Grain Butcher-Block Cutting Board
Masterfully crafted, this hefty walnut cutting board (12 by 18 inches; 13 pounds) resists scars that can trap bacteria.
To buy: $150, brooklynbutcherblocks.com.
The Blend by Fred Segal
An olfactory rainbow of sophisticated roll-on perfumes by Fred Segal. Superb solo or paired; combo suggestions included.
To buy: $150 for a set of 10, theblendfragrance.com.
MAC Cosmetics Masterclass Brushes
Velvety makeup brushes engineered for trouble spots (like the curve around your nostrils that needs concealer). Each sold separately.
To buy: $25 to $42 each, maccosmetics.com.
Mimot Studio Folding Canvas Tote With Carrier Straps
Yo, yogis: Free up an arm with a leather-handled canvas tote that gives your mat a place to hang out and carts an ample load. Off duty, this sack collapses, tucks, and ties to store.
To buy: $60, mimotstudio.com.
Alexandra Boots by CC Corso Como
Believe it or not, these boots were made for walking—thanks to hidden platforms, generous interior padding, and bendy soles.
To buy: $189, nordstrom.com.
Brendan Ravenhill Dustbin
A trash can as smart as it is sleek. The powder-coated iron body holds a magnetic broom (yes, it’s included), and the swinging lid doubles as a dustpan.
To buy: $149, westelm.com.
Bridge Shredder
This 10-inch paper shredder looks artful and mysterious on your desk and lets you ditch top-secret documents like a Bond villain. Battery-operated.
To buy: $60, neo-utility.com.
Enameled-Metal Prep Set in Red
Five deliciously retro enameled mixing bowls, plus a matching colander, nest as one. Space-saving and charm-boosting.
To buy: $118, brookfarmgeneralstore.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail