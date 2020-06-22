Missing the Spa? This Luxe Exfoliating Foot Treatment Is Just Like a Pedicure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is practically synonymous with open-toed shoes. But if you’ve been unable to visit the spa for a soothing pedicure, your feet could probably use a little bit of extra love now that it’s warm enough to wear sandals and flip flops every day. If you’re looking for spa-quality products to exfoliate and soothe dry skin, turn to Footnanny’s Hemp Extra Spa Treatment Set.

The luxurious set of three unique products made it onto Oprah’s coveted list of favorite things last year—and for good reason. It includes an exfoliating scrub, a soothing salve, and a relieving cream all made with hemp extract, which is thought to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. The products have a stimulating ginger and peppermint scent, and when they’re all used together, they can make a real difference in the look and feel of your feet.

But the best part is that you can actually use the creams on just about any part of your body, from your elbows to your hands. Simply apply a small amount of the exfoliant to your skin and let it sit for a few minutes before removing it with a wet cloth or in the shower. Once the area is dry again, apply the relief cream and massage it into the skin. Finish off your at-home treatment with some of the soothing salve and you’ll be left with silky smooth skin.

Image zoom amazon.com

Amazon shoppers love using the spa treatment products to soothe dry skin and ease aches and pains all over. They also say a little bit of the products really go a long way, so you won’t run out quickly.

One reviewer said the products helped smooth out their cracked feet without making them feel greasy. Another called the consistency and smell of the products “amazing,” adding that they “exceeded my high expectations.” Multiple shoppers even mentioned that the set helped relieve arthritis pain.