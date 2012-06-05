How to Fold a Blazer

By Laura Sinberg
Updated June 15, 2012
Joel Holland
Even a seemingly awkward piece of clothing, such as a blazer, can be packed efficiently—so it takes up little space and is less likely to wrinkle—by following these steps.
Step 1

Joel Holland

Hold the blazer at the center of the collar.

Step 2

Joel Holland

Flip one shoulder inside out, but not the entire sleeve.

Step 3

Joel Holland

Fold the jacket in half backward. Stack the shoulder pads on top of each other so that the jacket lining faces out.

Step 4

Joel Holland

Fold the blazer in half at the waist.

