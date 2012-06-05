How to Fold a Blazer
Joel Holland
Even a seemingly awkward piece of clothing, such as a blazer, can be packed efficiently—so it takes up little space and is less likely to wrinkle—by following these steps.
Step 1
Joel Holland
Hold the blazer at the center of the collar.
Step 2
Joel Holland
Flip one shoulder inside out, but not the entire sleeve.
Step 3
Joel Holland
Fold the jacket in half backward. Stack the shoulder pads on top of each other so that the jacket lining faces out.
Step 4
Joel Holland
Fold the blazer in half at the waist.