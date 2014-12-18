5 Fast Fixes for Common Beauty Problems

By Jenny Jin
Updated January 02, 2015
When you have zits, flakes, or a bad hair day, it’s tempting to hide under the covers until the storm passes. Instead, get by with a little help from five solutions that offer head-to-toe salvation.
Yes To Carrots Intense Hydration Night Cream

We have a soft spot for this super rich cream—and you will, too. Loaded with the nourishing powers of carrots and vitamin E, it plumps parched skin with moisture while you sleep.

Mario Badescu Azulene Calming Mask

Whether you overdid the acne medication or are suffering from seasonal windburn, this cool blue mask comforts red-hot skin on contact. Chamomile extract and Balsam Peru, a natural anti-inflammatory, soothe irritation to eliminate blotchiness. (Think of it as Visine for your face.)

Sachajuan Silver Shampoo

Buy some time between appointments with this brass-neutralizing shampoo. Though it’s particularly effective on blonde hair, brunettes and gray-haired users will experience brightening benefits as well; the shampoo’s secret ocean silk technology adds luster to dulling strands of any color.

NARS The Multiple in Copacabana

Fake awake on those mornings when you can barely keep your eyes open. This illuminating stick provides a little lift wherever you apply it, though we suggest a swipe under the eyes, on cheekbones, and above your cupid’s bow.

Purely Perfect Foundation Créme

Good things take time, and effortlessly tousled texture is one of those things—until now. This creamy concoction renders day two manageability without the accompanying grease. Work into damp or dry hair for instant separation and beachy bombshell strands.

