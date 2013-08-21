7 Ladylike Fall Styles

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
daniellenicole.com
Add polish to your work and weekend wardrobe with these feminine picks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Danielle Nicole Adeline Satchel

daniellenicole.com

A stunning carryall in deep green faux leather is practical for everyday, thanks to its roomy size. Luxe details, like gold-tone hardware and faux-alligator accents, make it look more expensive than it is. Also available in black, it comes with a removable strap.

To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.

Featured August 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Loft Pamela Scalloped Mary Jane Pumps

loft.com

Sweet scalloped edges revamp the Mary Jane silhouette in leg-lengthening nude suede. The heels are four inches, but padded footbeds add comfort. Also available in black.

To buy: $89.50, loft.com.

3 of 7

Zara Pencil Skirt With Ruffle

zara.com

An otherwise conservative polyester pencil skirt becomes cocktail-appropriate with the addition of a cascading side ruffle.

To buy: $60, zara.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Chloe + Isabel Art Deco Starburst Earrings

chloeandisabel.com

Star-shaped crystal drops pack a punch, but they aren’t too overwhelming for daytime.

To buy: $38, chloeandisabel.com.

5 of 7

Jessica Simpson Textured Cap Sleeve Tweed Fit & Flare Dress

nordstrom.com

This delightfully twirly number is flattering for all shapes: The contoured panels along the sides create the illusion of a trimmer figure and the A-line shape hides a multitude of sins.

To buy: $138, nordstrom.com.

6 of 7

Ted Baker London Timeless Romantic Blouse

nordstrom.com

A moody watercolor of dark-toned flowers ensures this polyester blouse goes nicely with everything from navy and plum to gray and brown.

To buy: $180, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Ann Taylor Pleated Peplum Top

anntaylor.com

Versatile enough for the office or date night, this polyester top features knife pleats, a flirty peplum, and sheer insets to add unexpected sophistication to a work skirt or dark jeans. Also available in petite and tall sizes.

To buy: $98, anntaylor.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Chesky