7 Ladylike Fall Styles
Danielle Nicole Adeline Satchel
A stunning carryall in deep green faux leather is practical for everyday, thanks to its roomy size. Luxe details, like gold-tone hardware and faux-alligator accents, make it look more expensive than it is. Also available in black, it comes with a removable strap.
To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.
Featured August 2013
Loft Pamela Scalloped Mary Jane Pumps
Sweet scalloped edges revamp the Mary Jane silhouette in leg-lengthening nude suede. The heels are four inches, but padded footbeds add comfort. Also available in black.
To buy: $89.50, loft.com.
Zara Pencil Skirt With Ruffle
An otherwise conservative polyester pencil skirt becomes cocktail-appropriate with the addition of a cascading side ruffle.
To buy: $60, zara.com.
Chloe + Isabel Art Deco Starburst Earrings
Star-shaped crystal drops pack a punch, but they aren’t too overwhelming for daytime.
To buy: $38, chloeandisabel.com.
Jessica Simpson Textured Cap Sleeve Tweed Fit & Flare Dress
This delightfully twirly number is flattering for all shapes: The contoured panels along the sides create the illusion of a trimmer figure and the A-line shape hides a multitude of sins.
To buy: $138, nordstrom.com.
Ted Baker London Timeless Romantic Blouse
A moody watercolor of dark-toned flowers ensures this polyester blouse goes nicely with everything from navy and plum to gray and brown.
To buy: $180, nordstrom.com.
Ann Taylor Pleated Peplum Top
Versatile enough for the office or date night, this polyester top features knife pleats, a flirty peplum, and sheer insets to add unexpected sophistication to a work skirt or dark jeans. Also available in petite and tall sizes.
To buy: $98, anntaylor.com.
