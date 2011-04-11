5 Eco-Friendly Clothing Picks

By Rachel Shelasky
Updated June 21, 2012
jousjous.com
Go green with these stylish pieces in honor of Earth Day.
Jous Jous Cherry Blossom Earrings

jousjous.com

Can you think of a better way to celebrate springtime and sustainability than with these precious bauble earrings? Each one-of-a-kind piece is handmade in Argentina.

To buy: $22, jousjous.com.

Matt & Nat Zocalo Tote

mattandnat.com

Sport this patterned tote, crafted from recycled bottles, anywhere from the city to the country. A generous donation of $21 per bag is given to Charity: Water, a nonprofit organization that brings unpolluted drinking water to people in need.

To buy: $88, mattandnat.com.

Hessnatur Organic Cotton Jeans

us.hessnatur.com

Zip into this pair of five-pocket jeans any day of the week. They are made of toxin-free cotton with just 2 percent of elastane, for just a hint of stretch and a flattering fit. Also available in jeans blue.

To buy: $118, us.hessnatur.com.

American Apparel Organic Short Sleeve V-Neck

American Apparel

When a style is this functional and affordable, there’s no reason not to go green. This T-shirt is made of soft organic cotton jersey and sports a loose and comfy cut. Also in natural, dijon, pomegranate, ultraviolet, and cinder.

To buy: $21, americanapparel.net.

The Andean Collection Acai Wrap Bracelet

theandeancollection.com

This one-size-fits-all coil bracelet of hand-dyed acai seeds and glass beads makes any wrist look a little more polished and playful. It also makes a fantastic gift. Available in eight other colors.

To buy: $26, theandeancollection.com.

