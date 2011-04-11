5 Eco-Friendly Clothing Picks
Jous Jous Cherry Blossom Earrings
Can you think of a better way to celebrate springtime and sustainability than with these precious bauble earrings? Each one-of-a-kind piece is handmade in Argentina.
To buy: $22, jousjous.com.
Matt & Nat Zocalo Tote
Sport this patterned tote, crafted from recycled bottles, anywhere from the city to the country. A generous donation of $21 per bag is given to Charity: Water, a nonprofit organization that brings unpolluted drinking water to people in need.
To buy: $88, mattandnat.com.
Hessnatur Organic Cotton Jeans
Zip into this pair of five-pocket jeans any day of the week. They are made of toxin-free cotton with just 2 percent of elastane, for just a hint of stretch and a flattering fit. Also available in jeans blue.
To buy: $118, us.hessnatur.com.
American Apparel Organic Short Sleeve V-Neck
When a style is this functional and affordable, there’s no reason not to go green. This T-shirt is made of soft organic cotton jersey and sports a loose and comfy cut. Also in natural, dijon, pomegranate, ultraviolet, and cinder.
To buy: $21, americanapparel.net.
The Andean Collection Acai Wrap Bracelet
This one-size-fits-all coil bracelet of hand-dyed acai seeds and glass beads makes any wrist look a little more polished and playful. It also makes a fantastic gift. Available in eight other colors.
To buy: $26, theandeancollection.com.
