Based in Los Angeles, Jen Atkin is a celebrity hairstylist, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Gwen Stefani, just to name a few. (Atkin is also the founder of OUAI Haircare and maneaddicts.com .) Because we were curious as to what top beauty pros purchase during trips to their local drugstore, we asked Atkin to share her go-to beauty picks, from leave-in conditioner to the lip balm she can't travel without.