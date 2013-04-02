The 5 Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to Celeb Hairstylist Jen Atkin
Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Moisturizer
“Dry curls equal frizzy curls. I work this nourishing sweet-almond oil and shea butter cream into wet hair to keep waves soft.”
To buy: $12, target.com.
EOS Lip Balm
"I love the quirky sphere shape—I'm always able to spot it in my purse. It's a must on long flights to keep my lips from drying out."
To buy: $3; amazon.com.
Abba Volumizing Root Spray
“Whenever I need a style to last, I spritz this at the roots before blow-drying. It holds up against unpredictable weather on the red carpet and in real life.”
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Conair Infiniti Pro 1875W AC Motor Dryer
“It gives you results that look professional without the hefty price tag. Don’t forget to clean the filter to increase its life span.”
To buy: $35; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Bragg's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
“When mixed with equal parts water, it can be used as a clarifying rinse to help balance the scalp’s pH level and deep-clean hair.”
To buy: $7, target.com.