The 5 Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to Celeb Hairstylist Jen Atkin

By Real Simple Editors
Updated July 30, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
target.com
Based in Los Angeles, Jen Atkin is a celebrity hairstylist, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Gwen Stefani, just to name a few. (Atkin is also the founder of OUAI Haircare and maneaddicts.com.) Because we were curious as to what top beauty pros purchase during trips to their local drugstore, we asked Atkin to share her go-to beauty picks, from leave-in conditioner to the lip balm she can't travel without.

Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Moisturizer

carolsdaughter.com

“Dry curls equal frizzy curls. I work this nourishing sweet-almond oil and shea butter cream into wet hair to keep waves soft.”

To buy: $12, target.com.

EOS Lip Balm

amazon.com

"I love the quirky sphere shape—I'm always able to spot it in my purse. It's a must on long flights to keep my lips from drying out."

To buy: $3; amazon.com.

Abba Volumizing Root Spray

amazon.com

“Whenever I need a style to last, I spritz this at the roots before blow-drying. It holds up against unpredictable weather on the red carpet and in real life.”

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

Conair Infiniti Pro 1875W AC Motor Dryer

walmart.com

“It gives you results that look professional without the hefty price tag. Don’t forget to clean the filter to increase its life span.”

To buy: $35; bedbathandbeyond.com.

Bragg's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

amazon.com

“When mixed with equal parts water, it can be used as a clarifying rinse to help balance the scalp’s pH level and deep-clean hair.”

To buy: $7, target.com.

By Real Simple Editors