Dress to Flatter Your Figure

The Strategy: Create contrast by using angular lines to counteract the roundness and softness



Look for:

• Wrap tops, which will give the illusion of a smaller waist

• Seaming on blouses and anything with a corset-style structure

• Pleating and gathering under the bust that draws the eye vertically down the tummy

• Deep v-necks and scoop necks

• Drapey empire styles, provided they’re not too voluminous (that’ll only make the area look bigger)

• Straight-leg―rather than skinny―bottoms build a sense of proportion with your upper half

• Higher-waisted pants and pants with a bit of stretch; these have a girdle-like effect and hold your stomach in



Avoid:

• Extreme A-lines, or anything too blousy that lacks shape

• Busy details like pocketing on your top half, patterns that don’t match your overall size (larger frames can carry off bigger prints, and vice versa)



Your Secret Weapon: Wear a stretchy tank top underneath your garments to create a smooth, seamless base