8 Summer Party Dresses That Only Look Expensive

By Kristine Solomon
Updated May 17, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
bananarepublic.com
These feminine, flattering styles are perfectly suited for festive events this season, day or night.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Zara Dress with Pleated Sleeves

zara.com

The classically forgiving shift is dressed up for evening with a dramatic, pleated three-quarter sleeve. Because of its simple neckline, this sunny yellow frock offers the perfect canvas for bold jewelry. 

To buy: $50, zara.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Topshop Crepe Ruffle Midi Wrap Dress

us.topshop.com

This cobalt blue midi dress with glamorous ruffle detail was born to party. Its polyester construction makes it best for cool evenings, and a faux-wrap design means it flatters almost any figure. 

To buy: $75, topshop.com.

3 of 8

French Connection Derna Drape Fluted Dress

frenchconnection.com

A delicate white lace number is pretty much a necessity for summer soirees. This one has a flare fit and cinches your waist with a bodice detail, and the sleeves gave ethereal fluted edges.

To buy: $218, frenchconnection.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

& Other Stories Maxi Wrap Dress

stories.com

This rich pink maxi dress, with its side tie, deep-V back, and asymmetrical curved hemline, is both a feminine everyday dress and a romantic garden-party pick. It's made of machine-washable viscose.

To buy: $115, stories.com.

5 of 8

J. Crew Tulle Pleated Dress

jcrew.com

Be a princess for a day or night event in this pretty peach strapless tea-length dress. Its pleated bodice and flared skirt are made of dreamy tulle, and an internal corset keeps the dress in place comfortably.

To buy: $228, jcrew.com.

6 of 8

White House Black Market Exploded Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress

whitehouseblackmarket.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Loft Watercolor Stripe Halter Swing Dress

loft.com

8 of 8

Banana Republic Seersucker One-Shoulder Dress

bananarepublic.com

This asymmetrical ruffled seersucker dress is just the thing to help you withstand the heat of a daytime shindig while still looking cool, calm, and collected. Wear it with flats for casual get-together or dress it up with heels—it works either way.

To buy: $118, bananarepublic.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kristine Solomon