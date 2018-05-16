8 Summer Party Dresses That Only Look Expensive
Zara Dress with Pleated Sleeves
The classically forgiving shift is dressed up for evening with a dramatic, pleated three-quarter sleeve. Because of its simple neckline, this sunny yellow frock offers the perfect canvas for bold jewelry.
To buy: $50, zara.com.
Topshop Crepe Ruffle Midi Wrap Dress
This cobalt blue midi dress with glamorous ruffle detail was born to party. Its polyester construction makes it best for cool evenings, and a faux-wrap design means it flatters almost any figure.
To buy: $75, topshop.com.
French Connection Derna Drape Fluted Dress
A delicate white lace number is pretty much a necessity for summer soirees. This one has a flare fit and cinches your waist with a bodice detail, and the sleeves gave ethereal fluted edges.
To buy: $218, frenchconnection.com.
& Other Stories Maxi Wrap Dress
This rich pink maxi dress, with its side tie, deep-V back, and asymmetrical curved hemline, is both a feminine everyday dress and a romantic garden-party pick. It's made of machine-washable viscose.
To buy: $115, stories.com.
J. Crew Tulle Pleated Dress
Be a princess for a day or night event in this pretty peach strapless tea-length dress. Its pleated bodice and flared skirt are made of dreamy tulle, and an internal corset keeps the dress in place comfortably.
To buy: $228, jcrew.com.
White House Black Market Exploded Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress
Loft Watercolor Stripe Halter Swing Dress
Banana Republic Seersucker One-Shoulder Dress
This asymmetrical ruffled seersucker dress is just the thing to help you withstand the heat of a daytime shindig while still looking cool, calm, and collected. Wear it with flats for casual get-together or dress it up with heels—it works either way.
To buy: $118, bananarepublic.com.