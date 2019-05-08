Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s no secret that jewelry diminishes over time, no matter how much money you spend on it. Sterling silver oxidizes, gold loses its shine, and diamonds don’t twinkle quite like they did when you first got them. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers seem to have found a super easy and mega affordable solution to restoring their precious adornments: the Diamond Dazzle Stik.

The $6 jewelry cleaner from Connoisseurs is Amazon’s number one best-selling jewelry cleaner, with over 1,300 customers leaving it five-star reviews. The pen cleaner, which is as narrow as a tube of lip gloss, is easy to use: Simply twist the end of the pen to dispense cleansing fluid into the brush tip, and then swipe over your jewelry. Its formula, made with “micro-fine cleansers and polishing agents combined with a polymer,” promises to clean away any dirt and buildup from your favorite ring, earring, necklace, or bracelet in a matter of minutes.

Many Amazon customers say they’re shocked by how well the Diamond Dazzle Stik works—so much so that they no longer need to drop off their gemstones at a jeweler for cleanings. Even some shoppers who have purchased professional $90 to $200 jewelry steamers claim the pen “outperforms” them by far.

“I’ve been on the market for something to clean my rose gold engagement ring, which is 3+ years old, has NEVER been cleaned, [and] I wear every single day, including while working,” one shopper wrote. “I didn’t exactly expect this thing to work any miracles [but] this little wonder-pen miracle device literally annihilated the gunk and dirt from every single nook and cranny of the band, and eradicated the layer of unreachable dust and dirt from the undersides of the diamonds… I’m not even sure they were that sparkly when my fiancée gave it to me. The band was as polished and shiny as it had ever been. I seriously felt like I had a brand new ring, and it only cost me SIX DOLLARS.”

While the pen is made for cleaning diamonds and other stones, it works just as well on regular jewelry too, according to customers. One wrote, “I had [a silver] earring that was so tarnished: think gray/black I didn’t even know if it was silver. I knew this worked well on my other silver and I decided to see if an old earring I used to love could be salvaged. This blew my mind away. While it did take some scrubbing (I bought it over 8 years ago) it now looks brand new I can’t believe it. I’ve tried other cleaners and NOTHING works as well as this little stick!”