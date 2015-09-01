9 Items, 1 Complete Fall Work Wardrobe

The elements are pretty elemental—a tank, slim pants, some jewelry. But it's the details (a pixelated pattern, an emerald cuff) that give this outfit its sartorial flair.



Lydell NYC Tassel Necklace

To buy: $48, lydellnyc.com. Enter the code LYDELLGIVESBACK30 at checkout to get this discounted price.



Juliet & Co Gold-Tone Bracelet With Faux Malachite

To buy: $44, julietandcompany.com.



Stella & Dot Ring

To buy: $29, stelladot.com.