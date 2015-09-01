9 Items, 1 Complete Fall Work Wardrobe
The Key Pieces
1 - Cooper + Ella Tank
To buy: $125, cooperandella.com.
2 - Everlane Silk Blouse
To buy: $78, everlane.com.
3 - The Limited Pencil Skirt
To buy: $60, thelimited.com.
4 - Marc Fisher Pumps
To buy: $89, macys.com.
5 - Guess Blazer
To buy: $108, macys.com.
6 - Zara Leather Handbag
To buy: $119, zara.com.
7 - H&M Fit-and-Flare Dress
To buy: $60, hm.com.
8 - Massimo Dutti Leather Flats
To buy: $130, massimodutti.com.
9 - Loft Knit Pants
To buy: Not yet available online, for similar style, $70, loft.com.
All-Around Chic
With a hardworking wardrobe, versatility and timelessness are the name of the game. A classic fit-and-flare dress will last (and flatter) you for years, while tailored separates in mix-and-match neutral tones work all year round and adapt to satisfy any dress code.
Basics, Upgraded
The elements are pretty elemental—a tank, slim pants, some jewelry. But it's the details (a pixelated pattern, an emerald cuff) that give this outfit its sartorial flair.
Lydell NYC Tassel Necklace
To buy: $48, lydellnyc.com. Enter the code LYDELLGIVESBACK30 at checkout to get this discounted price.
Juliet & Co Gold-Tone Bracelet With Faux Malachite
To buy: $44, julietandcompany.com.
Stella & Dot Ring
To buy: $29, stelladot.com.
Use Separates Like Suits
Individual suiting elements give you a real bang for your buck and create endless polished ensembles. Plus, the mismatchedness of it all—white blazer with maroon pencil skirt, filmy cream blouse with black structured trousers—makes it all feel cooler.