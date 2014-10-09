7 Coconut Beauty Products
Yes to Coconut Polishing Body Scrub
Sensitive skin? This hydrating scrub gently sloughs off dead cells using finely ground coconut husk.
To buy: $8, yestocarrots.com.
Featured September 2014
OGX Weightless Hydration Coconut Water Shampoo and Conditioner
Like Gatorade for hair, a shampoo and a conditioner packed with electrolytes and coconut water to quench parched strands.
To buy: $8 each, ulta.com.
Cricket Ultra Smooth Coconut Comb
This comb is infused with coconut oil for super-smooth locks. A skeptical RS staffer put it to the test and now swears by it.
To buy: $6, folica.com.
Oscar Blandi Curve Curl Perfecting Crème
For defined, frizz-free curls that are soft, not sticky, opt for this rich styling cream.
To buy: $25, ulta.com.
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
Dab this moisturizing illuminator on cheekbones and inner eye corners for a nice glow.
To buy: $38, rmsbeauty.com.
NYR Organic Lengthening Mascara
Nourish and strengthen lashes with a mascara containing coconut and argan oils.
To buy: $25, us.nyrorganic.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail