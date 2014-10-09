7 Coconut Beauty Products

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated October 09, 2014
us.nyrorganic.com
Not to hit you over the head with it, but this trendy moisturizing ingredient is totally worth the hype.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Yes to Coconut Polishing Body Scrub

target.com

Sensitive skin? This hydrating scrub gently sloughs off dead cells using finely ground coconut husk.

To buy: $8, yestocarrots.com.

Featured September 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

OGX Weightless Hydration Coconut Water Shampoo and Conditioner

ulta.com

Like Gatorade for hair, a shampoo and a conditioner packed with electrolytes and coconut water to quench parched strands.

To buy: $8 each, ulta.com.

3 of 6

Cricket Ultra Smooth Coconut Comb

cricketco.com

This comb is infused with coconut oil for super-smooth locks. A skeptical RS staffer put it to the test and now swears by it.

To buy: $6, folica.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Oscar Blandi Curve Curl Perfecting Crème

oscarblandi.com

For defined, frizz-free curls that are soft, not sticky, opt for this rich styling cream.

To buy: $25, ulta.com.

5 of 6

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

jcrew.com

Dab this moisturizing illuminator on cheekbones and inner eye corners for a nice glow.

To buy: $38, rmsbeauty.com.

6 of 6

NYR Organic Lengthening Mascara

us.nyrorganic.com

Nourish and strengthen lashes with a mascara containing coconut and argan oils.

To buy: $25, us.nyrorganic.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel