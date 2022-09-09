Don't Wait: These Customer-Favorite Nordstrom Leggings Are 40% Off Right Now

Whether you have plans to do a class at your favorite yoga studio, run on a trail outside in your neighborhood, or simply lounge around at home, a great pair of leggings is a must. Comfort, breathability, and pockets are just a few of the must-haves on many shoppers' leggings lists, and thankfully this customer-favorite on-sale pair from Nordstrom checks all three boxes.

The Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings are made from 79 percent polyester and 21 percent spandex for plenty of stretch, and they're lightweight and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. The pair has two side pockets, which means you'll have a handy spot to store your phone and keys on-the-go. The workout pants are exclusively sold at Nordstrom, and right now you can scoop up a pair for 40 percent off.

To buy: $39 (was $65); nordstrom.com.

"These Zella leggings are the perfect fit and hug in all the right places. They move with you and don't fall down when working out," shared a five-star reviewer who noted that the leggings "aren't see-through," and called them "good quality, especially for the price." Another shopper said, "I'm somewhat shocked at how flattering they are. They're leggings so I didn't really expect them to make me look [like] Beyonce, but they somehow did just that."

The leggings are available in classic black in sizes XXS to XXL, and the brand has a sizing guide to help you to choose your best fit. Plus, the ease of wearing the leggings also extends to washing them: Plan to machine wash the pants and tumble dry them on a low heat setting, or you can choose to air dry them like some shoppers suggest.

"These are THE best leggings ever. A thick material that holds everything in place when I move and it isn't see-through," wrote a reviewer. "I stocked up on these and won't wear another pair," they continued, adding that they air-dry their leggings to help them to keep their shape and that the pair dries "very quickly."

Leggings are typically part of a constant comfy pants rotation, so why settle for anything other than a pair that shoppers can't stop talking about? Shop the Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings while you can score a pair for just $39 at Nordstrom.