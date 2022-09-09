Style Clothing Don't Wait: These Customer-Favorite Nordstrom Leggings Are 40% Off Right Now “These are THE best leggings ever.” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom.com Whether you have plans to do a class at your favorite yoga studio, run on a trail outside in your neighborhood, or simply lounge around at home, a great pair of leggings is a must. Comfort, breathability, and pockets are just a few of the must-haves on many shoppers' leggings lists, and thankfully this customer-favorite on-sale pair from Nordstrom checks all three boxes. The Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings are made from 79 percent polyester and 21 percent spandex for plenty of stretch, and they're lightweight and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. The pair has two side pockets, which means you'll have a handy spot to store your phone and keys on-the-go. The workout pants are exclusively sold at Nordstrom, and right now you can scoop up a pair for 40 percent off. Nordstrom.com To buy: $39 (was $65); nordstrom.com. "These Zella leggings are the perfect fit and hug in all the right places. They move with you and don't fall down when working out," shared a five-star reviewer who noted that the leggings "aren't see-through," and called them "good quality, especially for the price." Another shopper said, "I'm somewhat shocked at how flattering they are. They're leggings so I didn't really expect them to make me look [like] Beyonce, but they somehow did just that." The leggings are available in classic black in sizes XXS to XXL, and the brand has a sizing guide to help you to choose your best fit. Plus, the ease of wearing the leggings also extends to washing them: Plan to machine wash the pants and tumble dry them on a low heat setting, or you can choose to air dry them like some shoppers suggest. "These are THE best leggings ever. A thick material that holds everything in place when I move and it isn't see-through," wrote a reviewer. "I stocked up on these and won't wear another pair," they continued, adding that they air-dry their leggings to help them to keep their shape and that the pair dries "very quickly." Leggings are typically part of a constant comfy pants rotation, so why settle for anything other than a pair that shoppers can't stop talking about? Shop the Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings while you can score a pair for just $39 at Nordstrom. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit