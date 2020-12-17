11 Workwear Pieces From Zara That Are Secretly Loungewear

For instance, take this knit jumpsuit. Even though it’s soft and stretchy, the neutral one-piece also looks polished enough for video calls. You could even add a pair of tennis shoes and a coat on top to run errands outside. If you’re looking for separates, try a pair of high-waisted leggings with a slit detail and visible front seams. For more cohesive looks that feel like pajamas, there are also matching knit sets, like these culottes that go with this overshirt.