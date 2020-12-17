11 Workwear Pieces From Zara That Are Secretly Loungewear

In a world where workwear is loungewear and loungewear is workwear, comfort reigns supreme—but style still matters. If you’re in the market for pieces that are equal parts stylish and stretchy, Zara has a collection for you. Its line of loungewear is filled with soft and cozy styles that will make you feel polished and ready for the day, even if you’ll be spending it at home.
If you feel like upgrading your usual sweatsuit ensemble for something a bit sharper, head to Zara to browse an array of elevated basics that were practically made for the work-from-home lifestyle. There are knit separates, stretchy legging, soft skirts, cozy jumpsuits, and more comfy styles starting at $20.
For instance, take this knit jumpsuit. Even though it’s soft and stretchy, the neutral one-piece also looks polished enough for video calls. You could even add a pair of tennis shoes and a coat on top to run errands outside. If you’re looking for separates, try a pair of high-waisted leggings with a slit detail and visible front seams. For more cohesive looks that feel like pajamas, there are also matching knit sets, like these culottes that go with this overshirt.
Ahead, see 11 loungewear essentials you’ll want to wear to work, whether you’re at home or going into an office.
These high-waisted joggers aren’t your typical sweatpants. They come in four neutral colors and are made of a soft viscose and polyester blend. Wear them with a hoodie or a sweater to stay comfy while feeling put together.
Whether paired with leggings or jeans, this ribbed button-up cardigan is sure to become a staple of your winter wardrobe. It has a slouchy, oversized fit, so you can stay warm and make a statement.
This knit jumpsuit isn’t technically pajamas, but if you add a pair of warm socks it might as well be. It’s made of 25 percent recycled polyester, and has a modern silhouette composed of wide-legged bottoms and a relaxed top with buttons and a hood.
While everyone seems to have their own pick for the best black leggings around, this pair from Zara is certainly one of the most professional options you’ll find. The water-resistant high-waisted pants have a front seam detail and in-seam side zippers that create an optional slit. They’ve got the polish of fitted slacks, but are made of nylon and elastane for comfort.
This oversized knit top is somewhere in between a button-down shirt and a cardigan, and that’s why we love it. You can wear the versatile top with leggings, jeans, or matching knit culottes.
Why wear sweatpants when you could wear wide-legged knit culottes? These relaxed pants have an elastic waistband and can be worn on their own or with a corresponding overshirt.
When a full-length knit jumpsuit feels too formal, turn to this hooded long-sleeve one-piece that cuts off above the knee. It has front pockets, a drawstring waist, and buttons for a playful and cozy outfit you’ll love wearing around the house.
Available in pastel green, ice gray, and classic black, this cotton skirt has the silhouette of a polished pencil skirt and the comfort of sweatpants. It’s high-waisted with an adjustable drawstring and hits below the knee. You can easily dress it up or down depending on what the day calls for.
You can wear this baggy sweatshirt with jeans or leggings, or you can skip the pants altogether and style it as a sweater dress. From the front, it looks like a basic oversized sweatshirt, but be sure to check out the back for an unexpected detail.
This knit polo has a V-neck cut with a relaxed collar. It’s baggy for a warm comfy fit, and it has a ribbed texture with a split seam at the wrists to elevate the style. There’s even a matching pair of pants you can wear with the sweater for a cozy monochrome outfit.
Think of these pants as formal sweats. They’re just as soft and warm and your go-to sweatpants, but with a sophisticated flare. Style them with a T-shirt or the coordinating top.