Workout Gear for Summer Sports
For Running
You’ll be fast and fashionable in these stylish Air Max+ 2009 Running Shoes by Nike. The breathable mesh exterior with Flywire threads offer feet all-over cooling and support, while the air-cushioned and waffle-tread soles provide an extra smooth ride.
To buy: $160, nordstrom.com.
For Yoga
Need a focal point while trying to hold poses? This Damask Yoga Mat by Gaiam offers a pretty design, plus
3 millimeters of nonslip cushioning under your toes.
To buy: $22, athleta.gap.com.
For Yoga
Since Zobha’s cotton canvas City Bag has more than enough room for a yoga mat and a change of clothes, it can also double as a weekender bag. There are two small vents to air out contents and a plastic zip pocket to stow the tank you wore to that Bikram class.
To buy: $80, zobha.com.
For Golf
Classic golf shoe design meets running sneaker functionality. The spikeless textured sole of these water-resistant suede-and-leather Puma Golf Cat shoes will keep you well grounded on the green. After the game, remove the kilties and sport lace-up trainers.
To buy: $52.50, ladygolf.com.
For Golf
Keri Golf’s Haley Stand leather bag has it all: an eight-and-a-half inch round opening for clubs, a matching travel hood, a mirror, and a large pouch for stowing valuables. Now if only you could get your swing to look this good!
To buy: $300, kerigolf.com.
For Hiking
Teko’s TekoMERINO Light Hiking socks may be pricier than your average pair, but for good reason: The shrink-resistant organic wool socks have moisture-wicking fabric, air vents, cushioning on the soles, and reinforced toes and heels for durability.
To buy: $19, tekosocks.com.
For Hiking
What makes Merell’s Moab Ventilator Mids the perfect warm weather hiking boots? They’re constructed primarily of airy mesh. Rubber toe bumpers and rubber tread soles keep you protected and steady on uneven trails.
To buy: $90, merell.com.
For Tennis
As you hold court, let the roomy Pretty Cases Newport Tennis tote hold everything else. After your match, zip your racket in the outside pocket.
To buy: $82, tennisandgolfbags.com.
For Tennis
The perfect medley of form and function, these leather-and-mesh Repel tennis shoes by Lacoste work for all types of court surfaces. The memory-foam construction offers superior shock absorption and stability during side-to-side movements.
To buy: $90, tennis-warehouse.com.
