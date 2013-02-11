5 Spring Outfits for Your Work Wardrobe
The Striped Skirt
BCBGeneration Earrings
Golden glittery studs offer low-key sparkle.
To buy: $18, bcbgeneration.com for info.
Mango Necklace
In this mother-of-pearl collar, you’ll look like top brass, wherever you are on the corporate ladder.
To buy: $50, mango.com.
Coldwater Creek Top
Tucked in, this polyester style is business-savvy. Loose over jeans, it’s weekend-worthy.
To buy: $60, coldwatercreek.com.
Talbots Skirt
Stripes always look sharp, even on a yellow hemp skirt.
To buy: $99, talbots.com.
Nautica Glasses
Faux-tortoiseshell frames are all chic, zero geek.
To buy: $120, marchon.com for stores.
Forever 21 Heels
Pointy faux-suede pumps bring instant polish.
To buy: $25, forever21.com.
The Black-and-White Skirt
Margaret Elizabeth Earrings
Onyx drops have commanding presence.
To buy: $98, margaretelizabeth.com.
Calvin Klein Top
This belted polyester-blend peplum is a waist-whittler.
To buy: $79, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.
Forever 21 Skirt
Equally bold and practical: a pleated polyester skirt in black and white.
To buy: $23, forever21.com.
Stella & Dot Bracelet
Green resin stones add a (not too) serious shot of color.
To buy: $49, stelladot.com.
CC Corso Como Heels
Minimalist leather straps and covered heels make these sandals more professional than most.
To buy: $139, corsocomoshoes.com.
The Floral Blouse
The Patterned Shift
Chloe + Isabel Earrings
Save the diamonds for big nights out and let these faux sparklers handle the day-to-day.
To buy: $25, chloeandisabel.com.
Muse Dress
A traditional polyester-and-cotton shift gets reinvigorated with tiny pops of neon and a scalloped hem.
To buy: $148, museapparel.com.
Gorjana Bangle
Faceted stones add an unexpected artsy air to a gold-plated bracelet.
To buy: $90, gorjana.com.
Margaret Elizabeth Bangle
A delicate circlet of gemstone and gold plate plays nicely with other jewelry.
To buy: $88, margaretelizabeth.com.
Banana Republic Ring
Most cocktail rings should appear only at happy hour, but this faux-stone version is subdued enough for the office.
To buy: $45, bananarepublic.com.
The Bright Sheath
Send the Trend Necklace
Stand out from the pack with a vivid crystal strand.
To buy: $38, sendthetrend.com.
Darling Dress
This polyester sheath’s go-getter color is a better pick-me-up than a 3 p.m. latte.
To buy: $89, darlingclothes.com for info.
Lia Sophia Ring
A ring of turquoise and mother-of-pearl brings flair to every gesture.
To buy: $98, liasophia.com.
Vince Camuto Heels
Neutral raffia peep-toes help tone down brights for the workplace.
To buy: $89, vincecamuto.com.
