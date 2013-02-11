5 Spring Outfits for Your Work Wardrobe

By Rebecca Daly
Updated March 13, 2013
Peter Ash Lee
Brighten up your workday with styles that offer both the freshness of the season and office-ready polish.
The Striped Skirt

Peter Ash Lee

BCBGeneration Earrings

Golden glittery studs offer low-key sparkle.

To buy: $18, bcbgeneration.com for info.

Mango Necklace

In this mother-of-pearl collar, you’ll look like top brass, wherever you are on the corporate ladder.

To buy: $50, mango.com.

Coldwater Creek Top

Tucked in, this polyester style is business-savvy. Loose over jeans, it’s weekend-worthy.

To buy: $60, coldwatercreek.com.

Talbots Skirt

Stripes always look sharp, even on a yellow hemp skirt.

To buy: $99, talbots.com.

Nautica Glasses

Faux-tortoiseshell frames are all chic, zero geek.

To buy: $120, marchon.com for stores.

Forever 21 Heels

Pointy faux-suede pumps bring instant polish.

To buy: $25, forever21.com.

The Black-and-White Skirt

Peter Ash Lee

Margaret Elizabeth Earrings

Onyx drops have commanding presence.

To buy: $98, margaretelizabeth.com.

Calvin Klein Top

This belted polyester-blend peplum is a waist-whittler.

To buy: $79, Macy’s, 800-289-6229.

Forever 21 Skirt

Equally bold and practical: a pleated polyester skirt in black and white.

To buy: $23, forever21.com.

Stella & Dot Bracelet

Green resin stones add a (not too) serious shot of color.

To buy: $49, stelladot.com.

CC Corso Como Heels

Minimalist leather straps and covered heels make these sandals more professional than most.

To buy: $139, corsocomoshoes.com.

The Floral Blouse

Peter Ash Lee
The Patterned Shift

Peter Ash Lee

Chloe + Isabel Earrings

Save the diamonds for big nights out and let these faux sparklers handle the day-to-day.

To buy: $25, chloeandisabel.com.

Muse Dress

A traditional polyester-and-cotton shift gets reinvigorated with tiny pops of neon and a scalloped hem.

To buy: $148, museapparel.com.

Gorjana Bangle

Faceted stones add an unexpected artsy air to a gold-plated bracelet.

To buy: $90, gorjana.com.

Margaret Elizabeth Bangle

A delicate circlet of gemstone and gold plate plays nicely with other jewelry.

To buy: $88, margaretelizabeth.com.

Banana Republic Ring

Most cocktail rings should appear only at happy hour, but this faux-stone version is subdued enough for the office.

To buy: $45, bananarepublic.com.

The Bright Sheath

Peter Ash Lee

Send the Trend Necklace

Stand out from the pack with a vivid crystal strand.

To buy: $38, sendthetrend.com.

Darling Dress

This polyester sheath’s go-getter color is a better pick-me-up than a 3 p.m. latte.

To buy: $89, darlingclothes.com for info.

Lia Sophia Ring

A ring of turquoise and mother-of-pearl brings flair to every gesture.

To buy: $98, liasophia.com.

Vince Camuto Heels

Neutral raffia peep-toes help tone down brights for the workplace.

To buy: $89, vincecamuto.com.

Ready for more spring work looks? See another week’s worth of work outfits.

