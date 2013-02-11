5 Spring Outfits for Your Work Wardrobe

BCBGeneration Earrings

Golden glittery studs offer low-key sparkle.



To buy: $18, bcbgeneration.com for info.



Mango Necklace

In this mother-of-pearl collar, you’ll look like top brass, wherever you are on the corporate ladder.



To buy: $50, mango.com.



Coldwater Creek Top

Tucked in, this polyester style is business-savvy. Loose over jeans, it’s weekend-worthy.



To buy: $60, coldwatercreek.com.



Talbots Skirt

Stripes always look sharp, even on a yellow hemp skirt.



To buy: $99, talbots.com.



Nautica Glasses

Faux-tortoiseshell frames are all chic, zero geek.



To buy: $120, marchon.com for stores.



Forever 21 Heels

Pointy faux-suede pumps bring instant polish.



To buy: $25, forever21.com.