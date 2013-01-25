9 Pieces, 1 Office-Ready Wardrobe

By Rebecca Daly
Updated August 03, 2016
Edwin Tse
Make quick work of getting dressed. These nine pieces add up to endless office-ready outfits that are easy on your morning routine—and your wallet.
The Pieces

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

To buy:

1. H&M blazer, $60, H&M stores.

2. Calvin Klein tote, $100, Marshalls stores.

3. Antonio Melani pumps, $98, dillards.com.

4. The Limited dress (similar to shown), $63, thelimited.com.

5. Entourage jumpsuit, $42, shopentourage clothing.com.

6. Massimo Dutti top, $30, massimodutti.com.

7. Guess blouse, $69, shop.guess.com.

8. Zara skirt, $50, zara.com.

9. Aldo shoes, $65, aldoshoes.com.

Mix In Patterns

Edwin Tse

Wear this patterned blazer anywhere you would wear a basic black one. The subtle design adds some style impact without taking over entirely.

To buy: Poverty Flats earrings, $34, povertyflatsbyrian.com. Stella & Dot necklace, $69. stelladot.com.

Add Accessories

Edwin Tse

You’ll get a free pass on a repeat of this skirt-and-shirt combo if you cleverly switch up the accessories, like adding the detachable collar bow (as seen here) or a statement-making belt.

Go With a Modern Option

Edwin Tse

With classic work-wear attributes—in this case, an office-appropriate navy shade and cigarette pant legs—a jumpsuit is a modern, more stylish alternative to matchy-matchy separates. (And did we mention it’s a one-step instant outfit?)

Dare to Go Bold With Color

Edwin Tse

A mix-and-match work wardrobe doesn’t have to be all neutral. Sticking to simple silhouettes (a traditional sheath dress) means you can get away with unexpected hues, like this pretty burnt orange.

Layer On

Edwin Tse

When temperatures start to dip in the fall, add some sleeves. The white shirt turns this sleek jumpsuit into a borrowed-from-the-boys, vest-inspired ensemble. Pared-back heels keep it flatteringly feminine.

To buy: Poverty Flats bracelet, $42, povertyflatsbyrian.com.

Develop Your Palette

Edwin Tse

A range of complementary colors will help you make the most of your wardrobe—with the least amount of effort. Don’t obsess over matchy-matchy; just keep shades in the same relative family.

