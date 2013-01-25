9 Pieces, 1 Office-Ready Wardrobe
The Pieces
To buy:
1. H&M blazer, $60, H&M stores.
2. Calvin Klein tote, $100, Marshalls stores.
3. Antonio Melani pumps, $98, dillards.com.
4. The Limited dress (similar to shown), $63, thelimited.com.
5. Entourage jumpsuit, $42, shopentourage clothing.com.
6. Massimo Dutti top, $30, massimodutti.com.
7. Guess blouse, $69, shop.guess.com.
8. Zara skirt, $50, zara.com.
9. Aldo shoes, $65, aldoshoes.com.
Mix In Patterns
Wear this patterned blazer anywhere you would wear a basic black one. The subtle design adds some style impact without taking over entirely.
To buy: Poverty Flats earrings, $34, povertyflatsbyrian.com. Stella & Dot necklace, $69. stelladot.com.
Add Accessories
You’ll get a free pass on a repeat of this skirt-and-shirt combo if you cleverly switch up the accessories, like adding the detachable collar bow (as seen here) or a statement-making belt.
Go With a Modern Option
With classic work-wear attributes—in this case, an office-appropriate navy shade and cigarette pant legs—a jumpsuit is a modern, more stylish alternative to matchy-matchy separates. (And did we mention it’s a one-step instant outfit?)
Dare to Go Bold With Color
A mix-and-match work wardrobe doesn’t have to be all neutral. Sticking to simple silhouettes (a traditional sheath dress) means you can get away with unexpected hues, like this pretty burnt orange.
Layer On
When temperatures start to dip in the fall, add some sleeves. The white shirt turns this sleek jumpsuit into a borrowed-from-the-boys, vest-inspired ensemble. Pared-back heels keep it flatteringly feminine.
To buy: Poverty Flats bracelet, $42, povertyflatsbyrian.com.
Develop Your Palette
A range of complementary colors will help you make the most of your wardrobe—with the least amount of effort. Don’t obsess over matchy-matchy; just keep shades in the same relative family.