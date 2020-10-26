10 Work-From-Home Wardrobe Essentials You Need ASAP

Working from home presents its own host of challenges (cue the loud background noises, unexpected visitors, and pesky chafing from being stuck in the same pants and positions for hours on end). While you may not be able to safeguard against your dog barking or the doorbell ringing, you can at least set yourself up for style (and comfort!) success. From buttery soft (and presentable) pajamas to trouser-legging hybrids, including stretchy, slip-on shoes you can throw right in the wash, click through for a portfolio of high-performing undergarments, separates, and accessories that will be much more reliable than your spotty WiFi.