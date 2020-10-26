10 Work-From-Home Wardrobe Essentials You Need ASAP
Fashion meets function in a range of soft, stretchy, Zoom-appropriate styles.
Working from home presents its own host of challenges (cue the loud background noises, unexpected visitors, and pesky chafing from being stuck in the same pants and positions for hours on end). While you may not be able to safeguard against your dog barking or the doorbell ringing, you can at least set yourself up for style (and comfort!) success. From buttery soft (and presentable) pajamas to trouser-legging hybrids, including stretchy, slip-on shoes you can throw right in the wash, click through for a portfolio of high-performing undergarments, separates, and accessories that will be much more reliable than your spotty WiFi.
The first step in building a wardrobe that you’ll want to wear is creating a good foundation. Dubbed the brand’s lightest and most supportive bra yet, this pick from Yummie boasts a bonded, molded fabric and thin, sturdy straps that will provide shape and stability for different neck and shoulder lines.
Wrap designs picked up a lot of momentum last season and they don’t show any sign of slowing down. Achieve the look with this stretchy and sustainable pick from Banana Republic, which has a form-fitting design and is made with a soft jersey-knit fabric that feels like a second skin.
This budget-friendly, eco-minded crewneck from J.Crew is about as cozy as it gets. Plus, it comes in a rainbow of 23 hues for combatting Zoom fatigue (the brand also offers V-neck, mock-neck and cardigan selections to choose from).
For those with more traditional dress codes, we love this flattering, fuss-free button-down shirt from Target’s Prologue line. Not only does it offer a relaxed fit, it’s made of 100 percent polyester, meaning easy clean-ups and no ironing required. At this price, we suggest grabbing at least one of each classic shade while you can.
When it comes to WFH fashion, joggers are the new trousers. Athleta’s ‘Brooklyn’ style has a tapered fit and textured finish, making it a worthy companion for all of the tops shown here. Plus, it’s abrasion- and sun-proof should you ever want to go for an actual test run outside.
Fitted pants can start to feel confining after a while, especially when cooped up in the same spot for long periods of time. Enter Spanx Ponte Ankle Legging, a ponte-style pant that slims and stretches for a flattering, flexible fit that still reads as professional (the brand offers other work styles should you end up going into a physical office or just want to mix things up).
Got a professional Zoom meeting? There’s nothing like a blazer to polish up an outfit in a pinch. This oversized version from Old Navy is perfect for a relaxed yet still refined aesthetic, and is made of a jacquard knit blend for added comfort and mobility (no stiff robot arms here). While we love a good plaid for fall, there are alternative cuts and palettes for completing any look.
Rothy’s is known for offering a wide range of stylish knit footwear designed with the environment in mind. This loafer offers just enough stretch for a snug, customized fit that won’t lose its shape, and both the shoe and insole can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning with extended wear.
Unwind after a long day (and do damage control when you’ve overslept for an early morning meeting) with this tailored and piped pajama set from Journelle, which has a button-up top and is made of a luxurious stretch fabric for added mobility.
A great way to stand out in your next Zoom meeting is with a piece of statement jewelry. Earrings are prime for small video boxes, and these gold-plated hoop earrings from Mejuri strike the perfect balance between sophisticated and sassy.