These Ultra-Flattering Leggings Made My Legs Look So Long, People Thought I Grew Taller

In fact, when I wore them with my sneakers, my friend jokingly asked if I grew a few inches. And they're not lacking in the comfort department—the leggings are so soft, I actually gasped when I touched them for the first time. The fabric feels like a cross between cashmere joggers and the fluffiest throw blanket you can think of—almost like the fabric version of whipped butter. I instantly texted my sister to say that I found the best dupes for the Lululemon Aligns we're both obsessed with, and they come with side pockets that fit my phone, keys, and AirPods.