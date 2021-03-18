These Ultra-Flattering Leggings Made My Legs Look So Long, People Thought I Grew Taller

I own 22 pairs of workout leggings (I counted) that I've been living and working from home in pretty much the entirety of this pandemic. At this point, I can confidently say that not all leggings are created equal. Some are scratchy, prickly, and as stretchy as a burlap sack; others are buttery-soft, ultra-flattering, and forgiving enough to be my go-to pants for Thanksgiving dinner and 15-hour flights. And until recently, nothing could compare to my all-time favorites, including the Lululemon Aligns and Girlfriend Collective's Float high-rise leggings—I own multiple pairs of both.
That is, until I came across Wolven's Crossover Pocket Leggings.
Leggings aren't exactly statement pieces in most people's closets: They're meant to be functional, practical, and protective—what we pull on quickly for a good sweat. For meet-ups with friends and dinner with family, I still usually choose to put on jeans or trousers. But after receiving a pair of Wolven's Crossover Pocket Leggings from the brand, I not only wear them to exercise, I'll also pair them with sweaters and crop tops to dinner dates and small gatherings with friends. The key difference lies in one design feature: Its distinct criss-cross waist design, which manages to elongate my legs and compliment my silhouette like no other.
In fact, when I wore them with my sneakers, my friend jokingly asked if I grew a few inches. And they're not lacking in the comfort department—the leggings are so soft, I actually gasped when I touched them for the first time. The fabric feels like a cross between cashmere joggers and the fluffiest throw blanket you can think of—almost like the fabric version of whipped butter. I instantly texted my sister to say that I found the best dupes for the Lululemon Aligns we're both obsessed with, and they come with side pockets that fit my phone, keys, and AirPods.
Wolven's clothing is made with recycled material, and the brand puts a significant focus on its sustainability efforts. Each pair of Crossover Pocket Leggings is made with 26.86 recycled bottles, according to Wolven, and for every sale, the brand removes one pound of waste from the ocean. Wolven has also partnered with Climate Neutral, a nonprofit organization that aims to work with clothing brands in order to decrease global carbon emissions, and has vouched that its clothing is carbon-neutral.
The brand's leggings aren't the only items worth shopping from Wolven, though: Its Racerback Bra, which I tried as well, is a gorgeous option that gives me tons of support to see me through HIIT and cardio exercises. Come summer time, I can imagine pairing the brand's Crisscross Four Way Top with a denim jacket for an easy, breezy look.
The Crossover Pocket Leggings, part of the brand's Basics line, come in four subtle colors that pretty much every closet could use more of. Shop the collection here, as well as some of my favorites below.
To buy: $54; wolventhreads.com.
To buy: $68; wolventhreads.com.
