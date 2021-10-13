This Stylish Brand Opened My Eyes to a World of Cozy Work Clothes I Didn't Know Existed
Everything about the office setting has changed within the last year, including what it means to dress for a business casual environment. Many virtual offices are now transitioning to a return to work, in-person experience, so before you grab appropriate attire from the back of your closet, you may want to consider embracing the workleisure trend.
No matter your work environment, there are bound to be occasions when appropriate dress is required. I work from home, but even I know that some Zoom meetings aren't the best time to wear an oversized hoodie sprinkled in cat hair. As a fan of all things cozy and chic, I'm especially excited to share news of my new favorite brand for office attire: Wknd Nation.
Launching just in time for the fall season, Wknd Nation introduced its workleisure collection. Like the celebrity-favorite athleisure trend, workleisure is focused on turning business casual attire into comfortable pieces that are office-friendly, but still comfortable.
Testing out a few pieces from the brand's "comfy clothes gone stylish" collection, I was especially drawn to items like this turtleneck and tracksuit. Both items could easily be dressed up or down with the addition of accessories and your choice of footwear. Unlike traditional office clothes I've worn in the past, these items were breathable, soft, and moved with me. The tracksuit was especially wearable, thanks to its buttery soft top and wide leg pants that were fitted, but didn't hug my skin too tightly.
Wkdn Nation calls its clothing "everything wear" that is made from "soft, breathable" fabrics. "We all want Wknd comfort every day of the week, but you can't do your weekday hustle in loungewear," the brand explains. "We're changing that, one style at a time."
Items are sold as sets and separates, enabling you to create an entire outfit or mix and match. When accented with a scarf or purse, pieces like these fleece pants (available in two colors) are perfect for styling up, while this workleisure suit could easily be worn as separates or a pulled-together piece.
The definition of business casual and what's appropriate will always vary between workplaces, but for those who are afforded an opportunity to practice more comfortable styling, Wknd Nation should definitely be on your radar.
To buy: $120 (was $136); wkndnation.com.
To buy: $175 (was $196); wkndnation.com.