How to Wear Winter White

Erin McDermott Earrings

Gold-vermeil teardrops threaded with pearls and quartz are delicate and bold all at once.



To buy: $54, erinmcdermott.com.



Joe Fresh Dress

When the shape is tailored, as with this cotton-and-polyester A-line, a white dress can go to work or out at night.



To buy: $69, joefresh.com for stores.



White House/Black Market Belt

To dress things up, go beyond the pale with metallic accents, like a faux-leather bow belt.



To buy: $44, whbm.com.



Nila Anthony Clutch

This hardcover-size sequin bag looks smart with white. And with three compart-ments for organizing, it’s smart on the inside, too.



To buy: $64, nila-anthony.com for info.



Nine West Heels

Snakeskin-print faux-leather stilettos are more versatile than you might think. Try them with brights as well.



To buy: $69, zappos.com for info.