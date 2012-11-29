How to Wear Winter White
The Sweater
Joan Rivers for QVC Necklace
Like a flurry of snowflakes, this bead-and-crystal strand brings a sense of wonder to a wintry mix.
To buy: $69.50, qvc.com.
Joe Fresh Vest
If you’re worried about looking summery, stick to pieces in creamier tones, like this ivory cotton-blend sweater-vest.
To buy: $39, joefresh.com for stores.
Guess Blouse
Does all-white feel too vanilla? Not if you play with different textures: Pair sheer chiffon with knits and denim.
To buy: $79, macys.com for stores with similar styles.
Express Jeans
White denim (even with subtle zebra stripes) can survive the cold snap with a cozy sweater.
To buy: $53, express.com.
The Skirt
Waderlust + Co Necklace
Opaque plastic-resin beads are soft and dreamy here, but put them against a color and they’ll pop.
To buy: $49, wanderlustandco.com.
Ann Taylor Sweater
Why suffer through goose bumps? A fuzzy angora pullover will keep you looking festive in the frosty air.
To buy: $50, 800-342-5266.
Worthington Skirt
You actually don’t want the shades to match exactly (hello, nurse!). This ridiculously inexpensive polyester skirt contrasts just enough with the top.
To buy: $25, jcp.com.
Aldo Pumps
White shoes can feel dated—and attract dirt. Opt for a neutral, like this patent-leather pair.
To buy: $65, zappos.com for info.
The Faux-Fur Vest
Lia Sophia Earrings
Gold-plated hoops twinkle with crystals.
To buy: $48, liasophia.com for info.
Coldwater Creek Vest
Variations in tone make a faux-fur zip-up look like the real deal.
To buy: $100, 800-510-2808.
Coldwater CreekNecklace
It’s made of glass, but this pendant has all the frozen beauty of an icicle.
To buy: $50, coldwatercreek.com.
The Limited Top
Your ultimate blank canvas for layering: an eggshell cap-sleeve polyester shell.
To buy: $37, thelimited.com.
Costa Blanca Pants
Don’t fear white pants. The weighty rayon crepe of this pleated pair skims, not hugs, the legs nicely.
To buy: $66, lulus.com.
Lydell NYC Bracelets
Complement an icy palette with wavy metallic bangles.
To buy: $35 for five, lydellnyc.com.
Nine West Pumps
Nude faux leather offsets a monochromatic outfit without being jarring.
To buy: $69, 6pm.com.
The Blouse
Shop Design Necklace
Peaches-and-cream acrylic baubles help warm up a color-free combo.
To buy: $35, shopdesignspark.com for info.
Forever 21 Top
Paired with white pants, a plain T-shirt would fall flat. But this princess-sleeve polyester peplum gives the outfit dimension.
To buy: $20, 888-494-3837.
Calvin Klein Pants
A girlie top needs a sleek foil, so slip on these straight-leg polyester-blend trousers.
To buy: $25, calvinklein.com.
The Dress
Erin McDermott Earrings
Gold-vermeil teardrops threaded with pearls and quartz are delicate and bold all at once.
To buy: $54, erinmcdermott.com.
Joe Fresh Dress
When the shape is tailored, as with this cotton-and-polyester A-line, a white dress can go to work or out at night.
To buy: $69, joefresh.com for stores.
White House/Black Market Belt
To dress things up, go beyond the pale with metallic accents, like a faux-leather bow belt.
To buy: $44, whbm.com.
Nila Anthony Clutch
This hardcover-size sequin bag looks smart with white. And with three compart-ments for organizing, it’s smart on the inside, too.
To buy: $64, nila-anthony.com for info.
Nine West Heels
Snakeskin-print faux-leather stilettos are more versatile than you might think. Try them with brights as well.
To buy: $69, zappos.com for info.