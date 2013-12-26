7 Smart Buys for Winter Travel

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
No-fail, no-fuss buys will keep you comfortable and polished during your flight and beyond.
Gap Dot Sweatshirt

Sassy polka dots, a high-low hem, and a boat neckline mean this easy cotton blend needs little else in the way of accessories to keep you chic while you’re on the go. Also available in navy.

To buy: $45, gap.com.

Featured January 2014

Ocean Minded RuffOut Wedge Chukka Boot

Great for jaunts to the country or city sightseeing, these suede desert boots with a two-inch wedge provide just enough of a lift to elevate your look without breaking your stride. Also available in khaki.

To buy: $60, zappos.com.

Mango Contrast Sleeve Wool-Blend Cardigan

Ideal on cramped flights, this plush wool-blend sweater coat packs the coziness of a chunky knit without the heft of a jacket. Unexpected faux-leather sleeves and a loosely draped silhouette give this one-size-fits-all cardi flair.

To buy: $90, mango.com.

Stella & Dot Paris Market Tote

This roomy, all-purpose tote opens wide so you can clearly see everything inside, then snaps securely shut to prevent losing your belongings in the hustle and bustle of traveling.

To buy: $248, stelladot.com.

Loft Snakeskin Print Collarless Utility Blouse

Since it can be dressed up or down throughout your trip, this playful polyester blouse will be your star versatile piece. For an effortlessly pulled-together look anytime, pair it with skinny jeans and an oversize cardigan. Also available in petite sizes.

To buy: $59.50, loft.com.

Habitual Denim Grace High-Rise Skinny Jeans

These jeans look structured but feel like pajamas—and they won’t ride up or dig into your sides during a long flight (or car ride). The dressy steel gray also goes nicely with neutrals and colors alike.

To buy: $188, neimanmarcus.com.

Minnetonka Kilty Suede Moccasins

Laid-back and supremely comfortable, these classic moccasins will be your new walk-anywhere staple, thanks to their broken-in suede slip-on style and rubber soles. Available in four other colors.

To buy: $40, nordstrom.com.

