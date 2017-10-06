5 Winter Coats to Buy During J.Crew’s Massive Sale
For a limited time, J.Crew is offering 30 percent off almost everything online and in stores with the code GOSHOP—including their selection of stylish winter coats.
The sale lasts through October 9th at 11:59 pm ET. Shop our favorites from the links below, or head to jcrew.com to see the complete selection.
2008 Andover Peacoat in Italian Wool
This classic peacoat has it all: wool to give it warmth, an ultra-flattering cut, and mod gold buttons to give it a fresh look. Both traditional and fashion-forward, there’s a reason why J.Crew brought this one back from the archives.
To buy: $195 (originally $278); jcrew.com.
Downtown Field Jacket
Make this chic military-inspired jacket one of your fall and winter wardrobe staples. Accent pockets, discreet elbow patches, and gold accents add a stylish flare to this classic piece.
To buy: $104 (originally $148); jcrew.com.
Faux-Fur Leopard Vest
For the days when you need something a little lighter than a full coat, there’s this ultra-chic vest. Leopard is a classic pattern that brings a wild element to any outfit, and the faux fur is an animal-friendly purchase you can feel good about.
To buy: $90 (originally $128); jcrew.com.
2007 Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Toggle Coat
Shine bright on dreary days in this fun coat, brought back from the J.Crew design archives out of demand from customers. Available in four colors (if yellow isn’t your thing), this long wool coat is sure to keep you warm for seasons to come. A detachable hood makes it easy to transition from sunny days to snowy ones.
To buy: $209 (originally $298); jcrew.com.
Swingy Coat in Italian Wool Melton
The loose silhouette of this cozy coat gives you plenty of room to layer underneath on dark winter days. A sherpa-lined hood offers a little extra warmth around the head and ears.
To buy: $209 (originally $298); jcrew.com.