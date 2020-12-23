I Grew Up in Buffalo, NY—Here's How I Dress to Beat the Cold

If I'm planning to spend a lot of time outdoors, I'll wear tights under my leggings, then a pair of fuzzy fleece socks to keep them extra cozy. (This pair has treads on the bottom so they're like slippers when you slip out of your boots indoors.)

Pro Tip: Buffalonians often joke about their parents lining their snow boots with bread bags. But the plastic helps keep any leaky spots from getting your feet wet and cold (very important when you're spending a lot of time outdoors), and they provide a windproof layer around your feet. Bonus: It's a nice way to reuse plastic bags.