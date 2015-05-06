9 Weekend Getaway Essentials
Spitfire Sunglasses Yazhoo Orange Black
Paired with a chambray top and white skinny jeans, these Marilyn Monroe-inspired cat-eye sunglasses ensure you’ll look glamorous without extra effort.
To buy: $39, Ilovespitfire.com.
Jack Rogers Georgica Jelly
These luxe jellies have the same stylish appeal as their leather counterparts—without the fuss. Thanks to the water-friendly material, getting caught in the rain or a roaring tide is no longer a deal-breaker. Available in seven colors.
To buy: $50, zappos.com.
Sloane Stationery Creepy Crawly Ladybird Journal
Use this pretty embossed leather journal to keep travel itineraries organized or jot down the highlights of your trip.
To buy: $46, amara.com.
Stephanie Johnson Julianna Jewelry Case
This velvet-lined jewelry case features a hard exterior, so you don’t have to worry about your precious pieces being crushed in your carry-on. Plus, there’s enough interior organization for more than a week’s worth of jewelry. Available in five prints.
To buy: $60, stephaniejohnson.com.
Soludos Flamingo Slipper
Think of these ultra-comfortable espadrilles as the summertime alternative to your ballet flats. Since they work just as well poolside as they do for weekend errands, they’re bound to become your warm weather go-to.
To buy: $65, belk.com.
Gap Leather Drawstring Bucket Bag Red
Enlist the help of this lipstick-red leather bag to add a fun pop of color to your attire. Thanks to the petite size and convenient crossbody strap, it holds just enough for a weekend outing but still boasts hands-free sensibility. Available in four colors.
To buy: $80, gap.com.
Eberjey Gisele PJ Set heather Gray
Supremely soft, polished, and comfortable, these sophisticated pajamas are the luxe loungewear you always dreamed about in an easy-to-care-for cotton fabric. Available in fourteen colors.
To buy: $115, eberjey.com.
Everlane The Cashmere Crew Blush
This luxurious high-quality cashmere sweater, in a ballet-pink shade, boasts year-round appeal and is perfect for chilly evenings or drafty planes.
To buy: $128, everlane.com.
Finds + Heather Taylor Woven Cotton Scarf
Thanks to its soft, neutral palette and delicate stripes, this breezy scarf will instantly freshen nearly any ensemble. Simply tuck it in your purse in case the air conditioner on the airplane is on overdrive.
To buy: $158, net-a-porter.com.
