Wearable Spring Trend: Playful Polka Dots
Charles Masters
Spring into fashion with a happy spotted motif on everything from dresses to shoes.
Meg Cohen Design Wool Scarf
Charles Masters
Let an irresistibly cute confection sweeten up a boyfriend blazer.
To buy: $135, megcohendesign.com.
Chilli Beans Sunglasses
Charles Masters
These charming pastel-flecked shades deserve a closer look.
To buy: $58, 310-395-1737.
Tucker Silk Blouse
Charles Masters
Free-form bubbles look artsy and modern.
To buy: $275, Barneys New York, barneys.com for stores.
Pretty Ballerinas Pony-Hair Flats
Charles Masters
Whimsical, but still posh enough for the office.
To buy: $249, prettyballerinas.us.
Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz Resin Bangle
Charles Masters
An upbeat accent for your wrist.
To buy: $93 (mention Real Simple to receive this discounted price), 212-944-6480.
Maggy London Cotton-and-Polyester Dress
Charles Masters
The black-and-white palette makes this strapless dress a perfect pick year-round.
To buy: $148, nordstrom.com (available April 1).
