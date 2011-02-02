Wearable Spring Trend: Playful Polka Dots

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Charles Masters
Spring into fashion with a happy spotted motif on everything from dresses to shoes.
Meg Cohen Design Wool Scarf

Charles Masters

Let an irresistibly cute confection sweeten up a boyfriend blazer.

To buy: $135, megcohendesign.com.

Chilli Beans Sunglasses

Charles Masters

These charming pastel-flecked shades deserve a closer look.

To buy: $58, 310-395-1737.

Tucker Silk Blouse

Charles Masters

Free-form bubbles look artsy and modern.

To buy: $275, Barneys New York, barneys.com for stores.

Pretty Ballerinas Pony-Hair Flats

Charles Masters

Whimsical, but still posh enough for the office.

To buy: $249, prettyballerinas.us.

Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz Resin Bangle

Charles Masters

An upbeat accent for your wrist.

To buy: $93 (mention Real Simple to receive this discounted price), 212-944-6480.

Maggy London Cotton-and-Polyester Dress

Charles Masters

The black-and-white palette makes this strapless dress a perfect pick year-round.

To buy: $148, nordstrom.com (available April 1).

