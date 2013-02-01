How to Wear Prints and Patterns

By Rebecca Daly
Updated March 12, 2013
Ryan Pfluger
Caution: The following images contain graphic content. These prints are bold, but they’re easy to wear and easy on the wallet. (Everything is under $100.)
The Floral Dress

Ryan Pfluger

Quayeyeware Australia Sunglasses

Spectacle-making specs offer a playful wink.

To buy: $40, quayeyeware.com.au for stores.

Roberta Chiarella Earrings

These faux-lapis drops play off the vivid colors in the dress without matching it exactly.

To buy: $78, robertachiarella.com.

Prabal Gurung for Target Dress

The mirror-image pattern on this rayon A-line is an edgier way to wear a splashy floral.

To buy: $35, target.com.

The Geometric Top

Ryan Pfluger

Amelia Rose Earrings

Wavy gold-vermeil earrings studded with clear quartz stones lend sophistication to a colorful look.

To buy: $99, ameliarose design.com. (Enter the code RS99 to receive this discounted price.

Volcom Top

This triangular-printed cotton-and-acrylic top makes a strong point on its own or layered under a black blazer.

To buy: $20, 6pm.com.

Calvin Klein Pants

You don’t have to wait for summer to wear white pants. Just make sure that they’re not shorter than ankle-length and are made of thick fabric, like this cotton pair.

To buy: $69.50, 866-513-0513.

R.J. Graziano Cuff

This gold-plated bracelet is striking enough to stand up to any pattern.

To buy: $65, rjgraziano.com for info.

Lulu’s Clutch

An optional shoulder strap means this faux-leather bag can dress you up or down.

To buy: $45, lulus.com for info.

Prabal Gurung for Target Sandals

Thanks to padded insoles, these faux-leather beauties are extra comfortable.

To buy: $40, target.com (available mid-February).

The Dotted Pants

Ryan Pfluger

Lydell NYC Necklace

Clusters of faux crystals echo the polka dots on the pants.

To buy: $65, 800-556-5953.

Jack BB Dakota Top

Against a lively bottom, this polyester shirt acts like a neutral, despite its peachy shade.

To buy: $45, bbdakota.com.

Mango Pants

Drapey viscose wide-legs are amazingly forgiving, especially in figure-friendly black and white.

To buy: $60, mango.com.

The Patterned Combo

Ryan Pfluger

Canvas Lands’ End Cardigan

Need a pick-me-up for the blues? Throw on a sunny cotton cardi.

To buy: $52, canvas.landsend.com.

Banana Republic Top

Can’t-fail guidelines for mixing prints: Stick to similar shades and contrast a larger pattern (this silk chevron top) with a smaller design(the brocade pants).

To buy: $74.50, bananarepublic.com.

Forever 21 Necklaces

Layered necklaces pull an eclectic combination together, and the antique finish on these pendants makes them feel like a set.

To buy: From $6, forever21.com.

Loft Pants

The diminutive dots and the dark blue shade keep this spunky cotton-and-spandex style flattering.

To buy: $69.50, loft.com.

Candie’s Heels

Ground a medley of colors and patterns with nearly nude faux–patent-leather stilettos.

To buy: $50, kohls.com.

The Printed Dress

Ryan Pfluger

French Connection Necklace

Pattern play isn’t just for clothing: This geometric silver-tone pick offers a cool juxtaposition against a loop-de-loop dress.

To buy: $50, usa.french connection.com for info.

Joe Fresh Dress

Whether you chalk it up to the sherbet tones or the relaxed silhouette, this painterly polyester shift is a stroke of genius.

To buy: $49, joefresh.com for stores.

