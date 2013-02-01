How to Wear Prints and Patterns
The Floral Dress
Quayeyeware Australia Sunglasses
Spectacle-making specs offer a playful wink.
To buy: $40, quayeyeware.com.au for stores.
Roberta Chiarella Earrings
These faux-lapis drops play off the vivid colors in the dress without matching it exactly.
To buy: $78, robertachiarella.com.
Prabal Gurung for Target Dress
The mirror-image pattern on this rayon A-line is an edgier way to wear a splashy floral.
To buy: $35, target.com.
The Geometric Top
Amelia Rose Earrings
Wavy gold-vermeil earrings studded with clear quartz stones lend sophistication to a colorful look.
To buy: $99, ameliarose design.com. (Enter the code RS99 to receive this discounted price.
Volcom Top
This triangular-printed cotton-and-acrylic top makes a strong point on its own or layered under a black blazer.
To buy: $20, 6pm.com.
Calvin Klein Pants
You don’t have to wait for summer to wear white pants. Just make sure that they’re not shorter than ankle-length and are made of thick fabric, like this cotton pair.
To buy: $69.50, 866-513-0513.
R.J. Graziano Cuff
This gold-plated bracelet is striking enough to stand up to any pattern.
To buy: $65, rjgraziano.com for info.
Lulu’s Clutch
An optional shoulder strap means this faux-leather bag can dress you up or down.
To buy: $45, lulus.com for info.
Prabal Gurung for Target Sandals
Thanks to padded insoles, these faux-leather beauties are extra comfortable.
To buy: $40, target.com (available mid-February).
The Dotted Pants
Lydell NYC Necklace
Clusters of faux crystals echo the polka dots on the pants.
To buy: $65, 800-556-5953.
Jack BB Dakota Top
Against a lively bottom, this polyester shirt acts like a neutral, despite its peachy shade.
To buy: $45, bbdakota.com.
Mango Pants
Drapey viscose wide-legs are amazingly forgiving, especially in figure-friendly black and white.
To buy: $60, mango.com.
The Patterned Combo
Canvas Lands’ End Cardigan
Need a pick-me-up for the blues? Throw on a sunny cotton cardi.
To buy: $52, canvas.landsend.com.
Banana Republic Top
Can’t-fail guidelines for mixing prints: Stick to similar shades and contrast a larger pattern (this silk chevron top) with a smaller design(the brocade pants).
To buy: $74.50, bananarepublic.com.
Forever 21 Necklaces
Layered necklaces pull an eclectic combination together, and the antique finish on these pendants makes them feel like a set.
To buy: From $6, forever21.com.
Loft Pants
The diminutive dots and the dark blue shade keep this spunky cotton-and-spandex style flattering.
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
Candie’s Heels
Ground a medley of colors and patterns with nearly nude faux–patent-leather stilettos.
To buy: $50, kohls.com.
The Printed Dress
French Connection Necklace
Pattern play isn’t just for clothing: This geometric silver-tone pick offers a cool juxtaposition against a loop-de-loop dress.
To buy: $50, usa.french connection.com for info.
Joe Fresh Dress
Whether you chalk it up to the sherbet tones or the relaxed silhouette, this painterly polyester shift is a stroke of genius.
To buy: $49, joefresh.com for stores.