How to Wear Prints and Patterns

Amelia Rose Earrings

Wavy gold-vermeil earrings studded with clear quartz stones lend sophistication to a colorful look.



To buy: $99, ameliarose design.com. (Enter the code RS99 to receive this discounted price.



Volcom Top

This triangular-printed cotton-and-acrylic top makes a strong point on its own or layered under a black blazer.



To buy: $20, 6pm.com.



Calvin Klein Pants

You don’t have to wait for summer to wear white pants. Just make sure that they’re not shorter than ankle-length and are made of thick fabric, like this cotton pair.



To buy: $69.50, 866-513-0513.



R.J. Graziano Cuff

This gold-plated bracelet is striking enough to stand up to any pattern.



To buy: $65, rjgraziano.com for info.



Lulu’s Clutch

An optional shoulder strap means this faux-leather bag can dress you up or down.



To buy: $45, lulus.com for info.



Prabal Gurung for Target Sandals

Thanks to padded insoles, these faux-leather beauties are extra comfortable.



To buy: $40, target.com (available mid-February).