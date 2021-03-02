I Tried the Silk PJ Set With a 2,000-Person Waitlist, and It Lived Up to the Hype

T-shirts made buttery soft from years of wear are great, but have you ever worn a matching silk pajama set to bed? It has a way of making you feel put together—even if you're simply going to sleep. Perhaps that's why, in a time when many are searching for routine and stability (and loungewear), thousands of people are trying to get their hands on a set of washable silk pajamas from a new direct-to-consumer brand called Quince.
The set, consisting of a sheen boxy tank top and matching high-waisted shorts, sold out from the San Francisco-based company's online store within just a week of its initial release this past November. More than 2,000 people signed up for the waitlist, and after months of anticipation, the sought-after pajamas were finally restocked in February. Naturally, I had to try out the elevated PJs to see what all the fuss was about, and since sleeping in the silky set for the past week, I totally get it.
The pieces feel luxuriously soft and hang comfortably on my body. A hidden elastic waistband allows the shorts to seamlessly fit my form, while the slightly raised hem on their sides create a flattering look that feels breathable. Let the top hang loose or do a classic French tuck if you prefer to style your loungewear.
Made of 100 percent mulberry silk, the lightweight fabric doesn't only look good. It's hypoallergenic, and its fibers contain 18 kinds of amino acids that nourish the skin and help regulate body temperature. Yes, hot sleepers, this set is for you.
It comes in three timeless colors: black, toasted almond, and ivory. And, even though the PJs are made of fine silk, they're relatively easy to clean. Just hand wash them in cold water and let them hang dry. If you're in a pinch, you can also take them to the dry cleaner.
To buy: $80; onequince.com.
Quince certainly isn't the only luxe sleepwear brand enticing customers with silky pajama sets, but it's one of the most affordable ones. Compared to popular high-quality brands like Lunya, Sleepy Jones, and La Perla, Quince's PJs are more than 50 percent less expensive. On top of that, they're also available with free shipping and free returns for up to an entire year.
These are just some of the reasons Quince shoppers are happy with their new pajamas, according to customer reviews. "The second I touched this set I knew it was amazing quality. I feel like a queen in it!" one person wrote.
Another said, "It feels like I am wearing nothing," and I'd have to agree. The weightless silk PJs feel wonderful on my skin and don't get scrunched up as I sleep, which is a real feat since I tend to move around a lot throughout the night.
Now that all three colors of the popular sleep set have been restocked in sizes small to extra large, it's time to treat yourself, a friend, a sister, or a loved one to a little bit of luxury before the pajamas disappear again.