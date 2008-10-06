Your New Wash-and-Wear Wardrobe

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Just like well-worn capris (hint, hint, Emily), these comfortable pieces―recommended by fashion expert Sam Saboura―look polished straight out of the dryer.
Ming Wang Knit Sleeveless Dress

$220, nordstrom.com

This timeless crewneck dress, with a slight flare at the skirt, is made from a fine-gauge knit acrylic that comes out of the laundry looking like new every time.

Banana Republic Martin Stretch Cotton Trouser

Banana Republic

$79, bananarepublic.com

A three-percent Lycra content ensures that these classic trousers spring back into shape every time.

Coldwater Creek No-Iron Shirt

Coldwater Creek

$59.50, coldwatercreek.com

Specially treated to resist wrinkles, this classic woven cotton shirt―available in four colors―has darting on the front and back for a tailored fit.

Dotty Flower Skirt

Boden

$68, bodenusa.com

Fully lined in cotton, this A-line skirt comes in orange, green, brown, and purple.

Gap Cable Cardigan

Gap

$48, gap.com

This cotton- and wool-blend cardigan has a slim, feminine fit.

J. Crew Perfect-Fit Mandarin Henley

J. Crew

$34.50, jcrew.com

Weekend dressing is a no-brainer thanks to this finely ribbed tee in soft cotton, with fifteen colors to choose from.

