Your New Wash-and-Wear Wardrobe
Ming Wang Knit Sleeveless Dress
$220, nordstrom.com
This timeless crewneck dress, with a slight flare at the skirt, is made from a fine-gauge knit acrylic that comes out of the laundry looking like new every time.
Banana Republic Martin Stretch Cotton Trouser
$79, bananarepublic.com
A three-percent Lycra content ensures that these classic trousers spring back into shape every time.
Coldwater Creek No-Iron Shirt
$59.50, coldwatercreek.com
Specially treated to resist wrinkles, this classic woven cotton shirt―available in four colors―has darting on the front and back for a tailored fit.
Dotty Flower Skirt
$68, bodenusa.com
Fully lined in cotton, this A-line skirt comes in orange, green, brown, and purple.
Gap Cable Cardigan
$48, gap.com
This cotton- and wool-blend cardigan has a slim, feminine fit.
J. Crew Perfect-Fit Mandarin Henley
$34.50, jcrew.com
Weekend dressing is a no-brainer thanks to this finely ribbed tee in soft cotton, with fifteen colors to choose from.