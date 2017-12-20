This $10 T-Shirt Will Keep Even Always-Cold People Warm

Between the icy office and the chilly (and impossibly long) 10 minutes it takes for the car to heat up, every winter feels like a struggle to stay warm. As one of those people who is always cold (I think a vacation to Miami in August is a good idea), I’m always on the lookout for clothing and gadgets that promise to keep me warm. So when another always-chilly friend recommended I check out Uniqlo’s Heattech line, I wasted no time getting to the store to check it out.

After trying out a Heattech t-shirt, scarf, and tights, I found one clear winner: the Heattech Scoop Neck T-shirt ($15, currently on sale for $10). While the scarf helped me stay warm on a blustery day and the tights seemed durable after the first couple wears, it was the t-shirt that truly stood out. I wore it to work one day layered under a sweater, and suddenly, my icebox of an office felt like a sauna. That morning, I had a video shoot, and after an hour of moving around, I was so warm, I actually removed the T-shirt. For once, I was too warm in the wintertime—a feat I truly thought impossible. I now know what I’ll be reaching for on those truly cold days, sledding excursions, and winter hikes.

While you might assume that a top with this much warming power is bulky, this scoop neck t-shirt is actually incredibly thin. The material, a blend of polyester, acrylic, rayon, and spandex, is insulating and bio-warming, meaning it uses the moisture your body gives off to create heat, and then traps the warmth in pockets in the fabric. Whatever the material science behind it, I can tell you it certainly works.