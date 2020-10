11 Wardrobe Must-Haves Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

Some basic wardrobe pieces will never go out of style. Reliable, effortless picks like a well-cut blazer, crisp, white shirt, or classic pair of skinny jeans have proven themselves to be must-have cornerstones of a stylish and easy-to-navigate wardrobe. Just look at celebrity style icons like Meghan Markle —she always looks put together, even when she’s off-duty in a perfect pair of jeans and her go-to white button-up blouse.The exact definition of wardrobe essentials will vary from person to person (you might prefer nude flats to white sneakers, for instance)—but we’re willing to go out on a limb and say investing in one of each of these clothing basics will elevate your style, streamline the getting-ready process and change the way you approach your closet once and for all. And doesn’t that sound nice?Whether you just purged your closet of clothes that no longer spark joy , or deal with the “I have nothing to wear” conundrum on a regular basis (despite a near-to-bursting closet), do yourself a favor and stock your wardrobe with these must-haves.