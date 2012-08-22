11 Wardrobe Must-Haves Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

You’ll start to notice a theme as you read on: Layers are your friend. A well-tailored blazer is one of those essential wardrobe items for a working woman—and beyond. It can easily render the most unexpected outfits office-appropriate: Even if you’re wearing a graphic T-shirt underneath, a neutral-hued blazer will make you look and feel amazing (just check the office dress code before pulling this move).

To buy: Ann Taylor The Hutton blazer in Ottoman knit, $169, anntaylor.com.