Modern Work Clothes for Women
Corporate Structure
Conservative dress code? You can cover up without keeping your fashion sense under wraps. Figure flattering but not curve flaunting, this ($40!) sleeved shift is a stylishly understated choice, thanks to a silky pleat down the front. Add a hint of color with a burgundy bag and complementary heels.
To buy: H&M nylon-and-rayon dress, $40, hm.com. ASOS faux-leather bag, $110, asos.com. Sam Edelman heels of leather and calf hair, $130, Nordstrom, 888-282-6060. Melinda Maria earrings of gold plate and cubic zirconia, $148, melindamaria.com for more information. Julie Vos gold-plated ring, $145, julievos.com.
Creative License
If you’re thinking out of the box in an artistic field, you can extend that flair to your wardrobe. This hourglass silhouette gets an extra dash of originality with an explosively fun print. Set off more fireworks with glints of gold jewelry and black tights paired with (surprise) nude shoes.
To buy: Halston Heritage satin dress, $345, halston.com for stores. Betsey Johnson suede heels, $80, nordstrom.com. Julie Vos earrings of gold plate and glass, $130, julievos.com. Alexis Bittar gold-plated bracelets, $150 to $345 each, 212-625-8340. Donna Karan Evolution tights, $28, bloomingdales.com.
Client Focus
If your daily duties have you hopping from desk to dinner (with a business lunch in between), streamline your schedule with a dress that’s as multitasking as you are. The combo of nonwrinkling fabric and sleek color blocking ensures that you’ll look put-together no matter what. Stick to black tights, classic heels, and simple jewelry for the utmost versatility.
To buy: Rachel Rachel Roy polyester dress, $129, rachelroy.com. Forever 21 faux-leather heels, $28, forever21.com for stores. Artisan Gems Boutique earrings of gold plate and onyx, $72, artisangemsboutique.com. Margaret Elizabeth bracelet of onyx and gold plate, $98, margaretelizabeth.com. Donna Karan Evolution tights, $28, bloomingdales.com.
Power Player
Big meeting? Important presentation? It’s all in the details. In this case, the notched neckline and the flutter cap sleeves add a little élan to an otherwise workhorse sheath. A bold cuff, a structured bag, and leopard-print pumps complete the take-charge look.
To buy: French Connection polyester-blend dress, $188, 212-219-1197. J.Crew leather bag, $238, jcrew.com. Cole Haan calf-hair heels, $368, colehaan.com. Alexandra Beth Designs gold-plated earrings, $68; and cuff of stingray and gold plate, $168: alexandrabeth.com. Wolford tights, $55, wolford.com.
Business Casual
A more relaxed office doesn’t mean five days of forgettable khakis and twinsets. You’ll make a greater impression with a clean-lined (yet not too buttoned-up) dress that still looks sharp when you swap the ladylike satchel and heels for a crossbody bag and flats.
To buy: Diane von Furstenberg triacetate-and-polyester dress, $345, 646-486-4800. JustFab faux-suede bag, $40, justfab.com. Rebecca Minkoff leather heels, $295, piperlime.com. Noir Jewelry earrings of gold plate, crystal, and glass, $80, shopbop.com. Capwell & Co. ring, $18, capwell.co.