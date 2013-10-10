Modern Work Clothes for Women

If your daily duties have you hopping from desk to dinner (with a business lunch in between), streamline your schedule with a dress that’s as multitasking as you are. The combo of nonwrinkling fabric and sleek color blocking ensures that you’ll look put-together no matter what. Stick to black tights, classic heels, and simple jewelry for the utmost versatility.



To buy: Rachel Rachel Roy polyester dress, $129, rachelroy.com. Forever 21 faux-leather heels, $28, forever21.com for stores. Artisan Gems Boutique earrings of gold plate and onyx, $72, artisangemsboutique.com. Margaret Elizabeth bracelet of onyx and gold plate, $98, margaretelizabeth.com. Donna Karan Evolution tights, $28, bloomingdales.com.