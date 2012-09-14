At a corporate office: It depends. “Don’t go without hosiery until you see someone senior doing it,” recommends Kat Griffin, the New York City–based founder of Corporette.com, a fashion and lifestyle blog for lawyers, bankers, M.B.A.’s, and consultants.



At a business-casual office: Sure, but opt for shoes with more coverage instead of sandals. “In our workplace, hosiery is encouraged, but we do make exceptions for the summer,” says Lauren Mathisen, a recruiter for Jones Lang LaSalle, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Chicago.



At a creative office: Absolutely—nude hose can actually make you look stodgy. (No offense, Duchess.) Still, don’t go there with a miniskirt.



RS readers who said yes: 75%*





*According to a Facebook poll of 2,560 Real Simple readers.

