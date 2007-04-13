“When you have a choice between wearing pants or a skirt, carefully weigh your options...and choose the skirt.”

Lloyd Boston, author of Before You Put That On ($28, amazon.com): Truer than ever. Why not go for the skirt? In this age of metrosexual men, sometimes the only thing that separates you from the guys is the power to put on a skirt.



Stacy London, cohost of What Not to Wear and a New York City–based style expert: Amen to that, Mom. It’s much easier to find a skirt that’s flattering. With pants, you have to consider the rise, the width of the hips, the legs, and how they fall on the tush.



Malia Mills, designer of Malia Mills Swimwear: Carefully weigh your options...and then choose what will make you stride into a room like you own it.





“Wear socks that match your pants.”

Jenna Lyons, head women’s designer for J.Crew: This is so outdated. It’s better to give a nod to your pants. If you’re wearing gray slacks, try argyle socks with a touch of gray in them.



Deborah Lloyd, co-president and creative director of Kate Spade New York: When it comes to socks, tights, and leggings, the new rule is there are no rules. Personal style is all about mixing it up and playing with color and texture.



Dana Buchman, designer: Who wears socks? It’s hosiery or, better yet, nothing at all.