The next time you fire up Amazon to restock on micellar wipes or finally order the Instant Pot you can’t stop thinking about, you might consider adding a field jacket or some buttery soft tees to your cart, too. For the first time ever, Amazon is stocking J.Crew, which means shopping the American giant’s staples is now easier than ever.

The tightly curated selection, which has been consolidated under the shop J.Crew Mercantile (at the easy-to-navigate-to URL, amazon.com/jcrew), features the classics for men and women that made us fall in love with the brand in the first place.

If you’re in the market for a denim jacket—and in September, who isn’t?—adding one to your wardrobe is as easy as hitting ‘Buy Now With 1-Click Ordering.’ Prime members who are unsure on fit should take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe, which allows shoppers to pick out a selection of sizes and colors to try at home for free.