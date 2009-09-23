How to Dress to “Lose” 10 Pounds
A-Line Skirt
Try a simple A-line cut in a stretch blend. “A wide waistband holds in the stomach, while the A shape creates a smooth line to disguise full thighs,” says Allison Berlin, a stylist and the founder of stylemadesimple.net, who says the ideal leg-slenderizing length is just at the top of the knees.
Get-thin-quick tip: Slip on high heels that match your skin tone, which will make you “look longer and leaner because there’s no contrasting color to break up the leg line,” says Danica Lo, author of How Not to Look Fat.
Structured Jacket
“Strong shoulders always make the waist and hips look narrow in comparison,” says Stephanie Solomon, vice president of women’s ready-to-wear for Bloomingdale’s. This stretch-viscose jacket even boasts elongating vertical stripes.
Get-thin-quick tip: In general, opt for small-scale prints―florals, geometrics, plaids―especially in dark colors, to keep the eye from focusing on one area.
Hip-Length Sweater
When it comes to tops, look for a flowy, not overly voluminous, style in a nonhugging fabric, like this sweater made of a silk blend. “Anything that hits around the hip bone will create the most flattering look,” says Berlin.
Get-thin-quick tip: Choose an open neckline to show off the clavicle, says Solomon: “That spot usually looks good on all women, regardless of the shape they’re in.”
Straight Dress and Belt
A straight shift or tunic worn alone or over leggings masks the middle. Afraid you’ll look like a sack of potatoes? “Add a belt on the hips to give you a nice shape,” says Solomon.
Stretch-Waist Shirt
Stretchy bands around the waist not only camouflage but also let the shirt expand up to two inches all around. And “three-quarter-length sleeves won’t add visual bulk to the hips,” says Lo.
Get-thin-quick tip: Leave your shirttails untucked to avoid extra bulk around the waist (and to cover up any midsection bulge). Make sure the shirt hits just past the hips so it doesn’t look sloppy.
Slim Jeans
What don’t slim jeans do? Rigid but flexible denim flattens the stomach, boosts the behind, and trims the thighs. Slimming side seams, strategic shading, and perfectly proportioned pockets make a figure look even sleeker.
Long Pants
Berlin likes hems to hit an inch from the floor: “The longer your pants, the thinner you’ll look.”
Get-thin-quick tip: Dress monochromatically. “But don’t be limited to black―how boring,” says style authority Carson Kressley, who prefers gray, brown, or navy.
Elastic-Waist Pants
Look for elastic-waist pants with stretchy, fabric-covered inserts that are cleverly hidden in the sides of the waistband, as with the chinos here. Even when the panels are fully extended, it’s completely unnoticeable.