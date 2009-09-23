Try a simple A-line cut in a stretch blend. “A wide waistband holds in the stomach, while the A shape creates a smooth line to disguise full thighs,” says Allison Berlin, a stylist and the founder of stylemadesimple.net, who says the ideal leg-slenderizing length is just at the top of the knees.



Get-thin-quick tip: Slip on high heels that match your skin tone, which will make you “look longer and leaner because there’s no contrasting color to break up the leg line,” says Danica Lo, author of How Not to Look Fat.

