The problem:

Having a sister in the fashion industry has its perks―namely the care packages filled with the latest and greatest styles that Danna Rogers, 35, a real estate agent and a mother of two, receives. So what’s the problem? Well, accumulation, for one. She has three closets of clothes in her Westport, Connecticut, home. “The stuff keeps coming, and I never have the time to purge my wardrobe,” she says. And since her wardrobe is scattered throughout the house, it’s difficult for her to put an outfit together―not that she’s entirely sure how to wear some of the trendier pieces. The expert advice: Downsize and reshuffle. After some serious purging, fashion pros Sarah Davidzuk and Joe Lupo showed Danna that she could incorporate her sister’s high-style picks into her suburban life with a few clever pairings. For example, a tunic with a plunging neckline can be salvaged with a camisole. To tone down the dressiness, the closet tamers balanced the top with her kick-around gray corduroys. And when they added a freebie pair of boots in a shade of green gray, Danna was surprised that the two grays didn’t clash. “Things have to coordinate tonally, but not necessarily match exactly,” says Davidzuk. From here on, Danna will weigh the prospects of each piece she keeps: “If something isn’t exactly right,” she says, “I now know to get it altered or give it away.”