Shop Your Closet: Build on What’s Right for You
She Owns Too Many Pieces She Doesn’t Know How to Wear
The problem:
Having a sister in the fashion industry has its perks―namely the care packages filled with the latest and greatest styles that Danna Rogers, 35, a real estate agent and a mother of two, receives. So what’s the problem? Well, accumulation, for one. She has three closets of clothes in her Westport, Connecticut, home. “The stuff keeps coming, and I never have the time to purge my wardrobe,” she says. And since her wardrobe is scattered throughout the house, it’s difficult for her to put an outfit together―not that she’s entirely sure how to wear some of the trendier pieces. The expert advice: Downsize and reshuffle. After some serious purging, fashion pros Sarah Davidzuk and Joe Lupo showed Danna that she could incorporate her sister’s high-style picks into her suburban life with a few clever pairings. For example, a tunic with a plunging neckline can be salvaged with a camisole. To tone down the dressiness, the closet tamers balanced the top with her kick-around gray corduroys. And when they added a freebie pair of boots in a shade of green gray, Danna was surprised that the two grays didn’t clash. “Things have to coordinate tonally, but not necessarily match exactly,” says Davidzuk. From here on, Danna will weigh the prospects of each piece she keeps: “If something isn’t exactly right,” she says, “I now know to get it altered or give it away.”
Danna’s Closet Confessions
- Number of pairs of shoes I own: 20 to 30.
- Number of pairs I actually wear: 10.
- Favorite pair of jeans: My year-old Hudson jeans.
- Number of black turtlenecks: Five.
- Number of T-shirts: About 35.
- I clean out my closet: Every two years, if that. Or when I move.
- Number of purchases within the last six months: Ten.
Closet Rehab
The way things were: “Danna hasn’t edited enough and can't see the forest for the trees,” Lupo says of her wardrobe.
Paring down: Lupo and Davidzuk weeded out the stuffy suits from the office job Danna held eight years ago, along with excess T-shirts and sweaters. “Multiples are fine if you wear them. Otherwise they just hide the pieces in your closet that you should be wearing,” explains Lupo.
New looks: One of the many uncovered gems was a belted dress with an out-there print that Danna felt was hard to wear. Lupo cut off the belt to make the dress more flattering and toned it down with black tights, flat boots, and a cardigan―making it ideal for running between work and home. “Reinvent pieces by finding different ways to wear them,” says Davidzuk. In the end, what was left was the most versatile and appealing pieces in her closet.
