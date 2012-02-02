7 Body-Shaper Options That Slim You Instantly

By Tanya Christian
Updated August 29, 2014
yummielife.com
Look sleek in whatever you wear by slipping into one of these innovative styles.
Yummie Strappy Tank

yummielife.com

Muffin top? What muffin top? With this clever layering piece, you’ll get an extra-long hem to keep you covered and a secret control panel to hold in your midsection. Also in black and nude.

To buy: From $55, amazon.com.

Featured February 2012

Lissé Control Top Leggings

nordstrom.com

Leggings can be revealing, but thankfully this pair has a built-in control panel to trim the tummy and hips. Also in gray and brown.

To buy: From $41, barenecessities.com.

Flexees Sensual Shapes Hi-Waist Brief

barenecessities.com

There’s no need to suck it in when this high-waisted brief does it for you. Offering 360 degrees of shaping, it tackles your stomach and back all at once to sculpt an hourglass waistline. Also in beige.

To buy: From $15, amazon.com.

Wacoal Sheer Enough Long Leg Shaper

wacoal-america.com

Get a tummy tuck and a butt lift without going under the knife. This pick flattens the stomach and lifts the rear to create a streamlined silhouette. Its lightweight design has heat-sealed panels that deliver a completely seamless (yet non-stifling) look. Available in sizes through 2X. Also in natural nude.

To buy: For a similar product, $55, go to amazon.com.

Trinny & Susannah Original Magic Knickers All in One Body Smoother

figleaves.com

Wear this slip under a curve-hugging dress if you need a little extra help in the fight against gravity. Plus, the brilliant design allows you to pair it with your favorite bra to ensure a perfect fit. Also in skin.

To buy: For a similar product, $36, go to macys.com.

DuMi 586 Firm Control Thong

du-mi.com

You can kiss your love handles (and panty lines) good-bye once you pull on this lacy wonder. The front section whittles your middle, while the thong back provides a sleek rear view. Available in sizes through 3X. Also in black.

To buy: from $40, du-mi.com.

Spanx Skinny Britches Skort

spanx.com

The term “britches” might be old-fashioned, but this shaper is far from traditional. It resembles a wispy half-slip, yet underneath a powerful pair of shorts slims your lower body and prevents uncomfortable chafing. Available in sizes through 3X. Also in black and gloss.

To buy: From $16, amazon.com.

