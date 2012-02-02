7 Body-Shaper Options That Slim You Instantly
Yummie Strappy Tank
Muffin top? What muffin top? With this clever layering piece, you’ll get an extra-long hem to keep you covered and a secret control panel to hold in your midsection. Also in black and nude.
To buy: From $55, amazon.com.
Featured February 2012
Lissé Control Top Leggings
Leggings can be revealing, but thankfully this pair has a built-in control panel to trim the tummy and hips. Also in gray and brown.
To buy: From $41, barenecessities.com.
Flexees Sensual Shapes Hi-Waist Brief
There’s no need to suck it in when this high-waisted brief does it for you. Offering 360 degrees of shaping, it tackles your stomach and back all at once to sculpt an hourglass waistline. Also in beige.
To buy: From $15, amazon.com.
Wacoal Sheer Enough Long Leg Shaper
Get a tummy tuck and a butt lift without going under the knife. This pick flattens the stomach and lifts the rear to create a streamlined silhouette. Its lightweight design has heat-sealed panels that deliver a completely seamless (yet non-stifling) look. Available in sizes through 2X. Also in natural nude.
To buy: For a similar product, $55, go to amazon.com.
Trinny & Susannah Original Magic Knickers All in One Body Smoother
Wear this slip under a curve-hugging dress if you need a little extra help in the fight against gravity. Plus, the brilliant design allows you to pair it with your favorite bra to ensure a perfect fit. Also in skin.
To buy: For a similar product, $36, go to macys.com.
DuMi 586 Firm Control Thong
You can kiss your love handles (and panty lines) good-bye once you pull on this lacy wonder. The front section whittles your middle, while the thong back provides a sleek rear view. Available in sizes through 3X. Also in black.
To buy: from $40, du-mi.com.
Spanx Skinny Britches Skort
The term “britches” might be old-fashioned, but this shaper is far from traditional. It resembles a wispy half-slip, yet underneath a powerful pair of shorts slims your lower body and prevents uncomfortable chafing. Available in sizes through 3X. Also in black and gloss.
To buy: From $16, amazon.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month