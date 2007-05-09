Update Your Wardrobe by Mixing Prints

Why It Works

A solid piece on top, like this yellow cardigan (shown, left), helps tone down patterns for the office. The tiny polka dots of the shirt offset the skirt’s larger, nature-inspired design.



The navy in this jacket is echoed in the leaf motif of the dress (shown, right). "Think of stripes as neutrals you can pair with anything," says Clinton Kelly, cohost of the Learning Channel’s What Not to Wear.